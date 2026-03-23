A Nigerian man has shared a post on X speaking about his aunt who intentionally blocked family members on WhatsApp

In his now-viral tweet, the man explained why the woman took such an extreme action, stating that he doesn't blame her for doing so

Social media users who came across the post on X didn't hesitate to share their opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian man recently spoke up about his aunt whom he accused of cutting off several relatives on WhatsApp.

The story quickly gained attention online, sparking reactions from users who shared mixed views about the situation and the decision taken by the woman.

Man shares experience with aunt who reportedly blocked family on Whatsapp. Photo credit: @99George/X, Scott E Barbour/ Getty Images.

Source: Twitter

Man shares why UK-based aunt cut off family

Identified as @99George on X, the man narrated how his aunt, who lives in the United Kingdom, removed numerous family members from her WhatsApp contacts.

According to him, the woman's action was not even limited to those who asked her for financial help, but also extended to others who had not made such requests.

He explained that the decision appeared to stem from growing frustration over expectations of financial support from relatives back home.

In his opinion, the pressure placed on her had become overwhelming, causing her to take a firm step in order to protect her peace.

He noted that while the move might seem harsh on the surface, he understood her reasoning and did not fault her for acting in that manner.

Man shares experience with aunt who reportedly blocked family on Whatsapp. Photo credit: @Richard Newstead.

Source: Getty Images

In his words:

"My aunt wey dey UK tear everybody blocking for WhatsApp even people wey never bill am before all of us collect blocking. I don’t blame her sha, dem wan use billing comot cloth for her neck."

Reactions as man speaks about aunt

The post quickly went viral as many Nigerians weighed in on the issue of financial expectations placed on Nigerians living abroad, with some expressing sympathy for the aunt’s position.

Others, however, questioned whether completely cutting off communication was the best way to handle such challenges.

Emeka Ikoro said:

"My aunt is taking care of all his siblings' kids. Like 20 kids in the University. When I learnt this, I felt like sending her money for upkeep."

Nolly said:

"Many Nigerians think once you travel abroad, things automatically become easy for you. Sometimes that’s not the case, surviving there isn’t always easier than in Nigeria. Just that there are more opportunities and better pay. So I don't blame her."

Ask courage said:

"Omo she did the best thing o, if not, she wont achieve anything and same people will still make jest of her."

Alpha said:

"Nigerians and this mentality of billing who dey abroad eeh, you don't even know what they're going thru over there."

Companyhouse reacted:

"What do you expect, even UK government dey first bill them 20% if you earn above 12k Pounds, and 40% if you earn above 50k pounds. Then bills go bill you too, rent, council tax, transport/fuel, feeding, TV, internet, gbo gbo e!"

Oluwabeecroft said:

"One thing dey don't understand is that life is hard over there. Everyone is just managing. God help us all. Amen."

Nero Jr added:

"Honestly it’s sad. The money no too Dey like that. They are just living comfortably and enjoying their life. No be say they are wealthy but some family go run them mental."

See the post below:

Lady blocks man on Whatsapp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared why she blocked a man who chatted with her on WhatsApp after getting her number.

She shared the WhatsApp voice note he sent after she sent him a video of herself, based on his request.

Source: Legit.ng