A student of a popular Nigerian university weeps online over her course and tells people not to study it

The young lady gave reasons why people should not go for her course in the university and pick something else

She advised people who are currently studying it to drop out, as shown in the comments section of her video

A student of a popular Nigerian university burst into tears as she begged people not to study her course. She advised anyone currently studying it to consider dropping out and explained why.

The young lady took to her page to document her experience, saying she is tired, stressed, and frustrated.

University student weeps over her course and warns others. Photo Source: Tiktok/fissybrand

Source: TikTok

University student speaks about her hard course

The final year student said people who are not strong should not bother studying the course, and she gave reasons for her statement.

She said in the TikTok video:

"If you're not a strong person, don't study Nursing. I swear, don't study Nursing. If you want to study Nursing and you're not strong, just go abroad. I'm tired, I'm drained."

Explaining why she feels tired, stressed, and doesn’t want people who are not strong to apply for Nursing, the student of Elizade University, @fissybrand, continued:

"I have pre-council this week, I have my final exam starting next week. My school put the pre-council exam a week before my final exam. I'm drained, I'm stressed. I don't even know what to do. And you can't even fail both. If you fail pre-council, you can't write the council exam. Nursing students will understand what I'm saying. My final exam is starting next week."

Student cries online and tells others not to study her course. Photo Source: Tiktok/fissybrand

Source: TikTok

In the comments section of the video, a user who is studying the same course in another institution asked her an important question.

The user, @Frieda, wrote:

"I'm entering the 300 level by October, should I just give up or drop out?"

In response, the lady in the viral TikTok video advised her not to give up.

She said:

"Don’t drop out, my love, God will see you through."

Her emotional video attracted the attention of many people, who reacted to her advice in the comments section.

Reactions as student speaks about her course

nurse_size noted:

"Wetin be pre council exam again, I am a nurse. I never did any pre-council."

jcmlara1 noted:

"Please does midwife course hard? Pls someone, should answer me, is it the hardest course?"

Chiomzy noted:

"If you never cry for Nursing school, u never start."

Peace noted:

"M still a pts student but my spirit is weak I lost the passion i have for nursing already i don’t want to quit school m just tired already."

Nurse_iwalewa said:

"I know we’re different but for me i preferred it that day as a student nurse cos the pre-council will serve as a revision for my COUNCIL. That year, it was a month apart that i had to start reading all over. But babe u will be fine and pass definitely. Pele."

mychildrenmyeverything1 wrote:

"The lord is your strength I understand your pain na ordinary public administration I Dey study I won mad ..everything they resemble magic for my face ..keep pushing dear u will get there."

Radioactive Pepper added:

"Hey love! Just know you're doing well, I was just like you many years ago, I excelled and I believe you will too. just keep studying, rest, pray, laugh , dance and go back to studies. you'll pass with flying colours nnem."

Theaestheticgirl said:

"I don't know you but please continue, you're already in your finals. God will see you through, my future RN. I'm a student too and I find myself crying and complaining but sometimes I get scared to even complain because I asked God for Pharmacy and he gave me. Carry on,RN!"

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady cried online because of her problem with Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH). She said the school has not given her results even after five years of finishing school. The lady was very sad in the video and showed her payment receipts to prove she had done everything needed.

FUTA student complains about her course

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a female student of Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) cried out online because her course is very hard. In a TikTok video, the student said people should not accept the course if they see it in their admission.

She explained that the course, Biochemistry, is not something you can just cram and pass. She said students need to really understand it, or they will get confused later.

Source: Legit.ng