A UNILAG final-year Biochemistry student shared her exam paper online while celebrating being close to graduation

The forensic biochemistry exam featured complex topics like DNA profiling, enzyme assays, and postmortem interval analysis

Her post went viral, attracting reactions from students who expressed admiration, surprise, and shared their own experiences

A UNILAG final-year student has sparked massive reactions online after sharing a photo of a just-concluded exam paper.

The lady, @_yeenkah, took to X on March 23, 2026, declaring herself "quarter to graduate." The UNILAG undergraduate shares her excitement as she is currently in her final year.

A UNILAG student who just wrote her final exams posts her question paper. Photo credit: @__yenkah/X

Source: Twitter

UNILAG final-year student shares exam question paper

The lady, who is in 400 level, disclosed that she is a Biochemistry student at the University of Lagos (UNILAG). She had disclosed some minutes before the post that she was about to write her last first-semester exam.

"I’ll be writing my last first semester exam in few minutes,🤭" she said.

In a recent post, she shared an image of the official 2025/2026 first-semester examination paper for BCH 450: Forensic Biochemistry (2 units) from the Faculty of Life Sciences, Department of Biochemistry.

A UNILAG final-year student shares her exam paper online. Photo credit: @__yenkah/X

Source: Twitter

The paper, which allowed two hours and required candidates to answer 4 out of 6 questions, featured tough topics including postmortem interval indicators, DNA profiling, forensic DNA error sources, the “Parkside Assault” case study, enzyme-based assays for body fluid differentiation, sample preservation in criminal cases, FTIR spectroscopy, and DNA extraction methods.

In the X post caption, the excited student wrote:

“Get in joor! Quarter to graduate🙈”

At the time of filing this report, the post quickly gained traction, racking up over 10,000 views, 250 likes, and dozens of comments within hours.

See the X post below:

Reactions to final-year student's exam question paper

Netizens flooded the replies with congratulations, admiration for the course, and light-hearted banter. Some of the comments are below.

@oladyussuf commented:

"I will be writing my exam also next month, in the same building but different department."

@tweets4rmtess stated:

"Congrats on advance."

@chizzy_frankie wrote:

"Omor is this an exam question or test??!"

@OK0L1_0x said:

"Omor see question. 🤦🏾‍♂️God who send me go study civil engineering."

@OlaBless280203 commented:

"Wow 🤭 Go girl. I will be writing my last first semester exam on the 13th of April Department: Biochemistry also just in a different uni. I might retweet this then. 🙃🙃"

@favour_peter001 commented:

"Congratulations, girlllllll. You're winning."

@Mickyjosh_22 questioned:

"Hi, congratulations in advance. I don't know if I could get past questions from you. I'm also a student of Unilag, dept of biochemistry."

@AtereAbdul16574 stated:

"Them get forensic Bch again 😂. No where wey this course no fit enter."

In a similar story, a University of Ibadan Microbiology graduate shared how she ignored discouraging comments about her course and remained focused on her goals.

UNILAG graduate cries over CGPA during convocation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, grabbed people's attention with her emotional story about her CGPA.

The individual explained that she cried on her convocation day because of the CGPA she finished with at the university.

The grade she posted online got the attention of many people, who reacted to her post in the comments section.

Source: Legit.ng