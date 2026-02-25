A Nigerian mum has excitedly celebrated completing her studies at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) against all odds, after seven years

According to the lady, she sat for her year four examinations in 2024, while being eight months pregnant and returned with her baby in 2025 to take her final exams

She stressed the importance of bagging a second-class honours lower degree, saying it is not just academics but a testimony

Confidence Emmanuel Okoronkwo, a Nigerian mum, has bagged a second-class lower degree from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and celebrated her convocation on social media.

In a Facebook post, Confidence shared her convocation photoshoot as she reflected on her academic journey, noting that what should have been a four-year program became seven years.

A Nigerian mum who returned with her baby for her final exams bags degree from UNILAG. Photo Credit: Confidence Emmanuel Okoronkwo

UNILAG graduate who wrote exams pregnant

Confidence appreciated God for carrying her through the periods of pressure and delay. She also expressed gratitude to her mother and husband for their prayers, sacrifices, unwavering beliefs in her, as well as for walking this journey with her.

Confidence revealed that she wrote her year four exams in 2024 while being eight months pregnant and returned for her final exams with her baby in 2025.

She described her academic achievement as a testimony. In her words:

"What was meant to be a 5 year journey became 7 years at the University of Lagos and today, I stand GRATEFUL ☺️ .

"I return all the glory to God, who carried me through seasons of delay, pressure, strength, and grace. Truly, God is good.

"To my MUM. Thank you for your prayers, sacrifices, and unwavering belief in me.👩‍❤️‍👩 To my husband. Thank you for standing by me, encouraging me, and walking this journey with me.👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨 To my family and friends. Thank you for the love, support, and constant reminders to keep going.🙏

"I wrote my Year 4 exams in 2024, while i was 8 months pregnant. Last year, I returned with my baby to write my final exams. And today, I graduate with a Second Class Honours (Lower Division).

"This win is not just academic, it is a Testimony. THANK YOU JESUS 🥺🙏 I'M FOREVER GRATEFUL."

A UNILAG graduate reveals that she was eight months pregnant when she wrote her year four exams. Photo Credit: Confidence Emmanuel Okoronkwo

UNILAG graduate celebrated on social media

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNILAG graduate's post below:

Ihuoma Dimkpa said:

"More Wins my love, may God continue to bless you and your family."

Adeyemi Oyindamola said:

"Congratulations dear the lord is your strength."

Ifeoma Emeka said:

"A very big congratulations to you my dear sister."

Blessing Ushieagu said:

"Super congratulations dear more wins."

Moshe D Rabbeinu said:

"It doesn’t matter how long it took, the most important thing is that the degree was bagged.

"Congratulations, Ma."

