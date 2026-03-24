A first-class honours graduate from the University of Jos (UNIJOS) has expressed his excitement at officially becoming an alumnus of his alma mater

The man, who bagged a first-class bachelor's degree in psychology, revealed that he was the best graduating student of the Department of General and Applied Psychology.

The UNIJOS graduate showed off his testimonial, which he recently received from his alma mater, and netizens celebrated with him

Didam Jonah Duniya, a Nigerian youth, has celebrated officially becoming an alumnus of the University of Jos (UNIJOS).

Jonah bagged a first-class honours degree in psychology from UNIJOS, going home with three awards at the Faculty of Social Sciences dinner.

A man celebrates becoming an alumnus of the University of Jos. Photo Credit: @MunTheShinobi, unijos.edu.ng

Source: Twitter

In a tweet on March 23, Jonah, who is into music, said he has received his testimonial from the university. He happily displayed the testimonial.

Jonah further revealed that he emerged as the best graduating student of the Department of General and Applied Psychology. He tweeted:

"Today, I collected my Testimonial from the University of Jos.

"Officially an Alumni.

"B.sc Psychology, First Class Honours.

"Best Graduating Student, Department of General and Applied Psychology."

Details on UNIJOS graduate's testimonial

A look at the testimonial showed that Jonah's undergraduate program ran from 2019 to 2025.

The testimonial confirmed that he graduated with a first-class honours degree from the Faculty of Social Sciences, where he obtained the academic qualification of a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

The testimonial further stated that his degree certificate would be issued to him in due course.

A UNIJOS graduate expresses his excitement at becoming an alumnus of his alma mater. Photo Credit: @MunTheShinobi

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

UNIJOS first-class graduate celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNIJOS graduate's post below:

@Jagaban_adejumo said:

"Nothing u can tell me, u be Merlin."

@omoAgbabiaka said:

"Congratulations.

"Greater achievements await you."

@FabianAdma said:

"Congratulations Mun🌹, later you go talk say na third class you get for community😹."

@seyilnaanwell said:

"Congratulations, chief, but I say make I ask prof Tanko and senate no retain you? But the first class no too matter for this country sha, but e still matter for who hand long."

@KoleOchayi said:

"Congratulations bro.

"Greater things await you. Let’s connect."

@Omowumi_Tawa said:

"This is excellent, congratulations!

"Would you be pursuing scholarship outside here for your masters and PhD?"

@Daniel__Pam said:

"Great Jossite, Congratulations."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the University of Jos best graduating student had revealed the secret behind her academic success.

UNIJOS graduate breaks family record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Jos graduate had shattered a family record.

The lady, identified as Victory Oluwadamilola Ajani, shared the exciting update on X, where she announced that she had completed her studies in Civil Engineering at the University of Jos. In her celebratory post, Victory expressed pride in achieving the feat and breaking a family record.

According to her, she is the first person in her family to become an engineer. She accompanied the post with photos of herself wearing a yellow top and brown trousers, along with a white safety helmet and a graduation sash displaying her name and course of study. The images also showed that she is registered with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

Source: Legit.ng