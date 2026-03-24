A UNILAG Petroleum Engineering student gained continental recognition at an AI and antimicrobial resistance symposium in Uganda

His research project ranked in the top seven percent among over 600 submissions for originality and technical depth

He also finished second in the Best Poster Presentation category, showcasing his contribution to AI-driven health solutions

A student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Okeke Johnpaul Ebubechukwu, has gained continental recognition for his research at a major academic symposium.

Okeke Johnpaul Ebubechukwu is a Petroleum and Gas Engineering student at UNILAG. He was honoured at the Artificial Intelligence and Antimicrobial Resistance (AI & AMR) Symposium 2026, held in Kampala, Uganda.

University of Lagos, UNILAG graduate earns continental recognition. Photo credit: Okeke Johnpaul Ebubechukwu

Source: TikTok

UNILAG student gains continental recognition

The event was organised by the African Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics and Data Intensive Sciences at Makerere University and brought together researchers, innovators, and scholars from across Africa and beyond.

The symposium focused on the use of artificial intelligence in tackling public health challenges, particularly antimicrobial resistance.

At the event, Okeke presented a research project titled “AMRScan: A Large Language Model Framework for Real-Time Synthesis of Global Antimicrobial Resistance Research and Emerging Threat Detection.”

A student from UNILAG earns continental recognition. Photo credit: UNILAG

Source: UGC

His work stood out among more than 600 submissions, ranking in the top seven per cent for its originality, technical depth, and global relevance.

In addition, the UNILAG student emerged second overall in the Best Poster Presentation category, a strong achievement in a highly competitive field.

The recognition highlights the growing contribution of students from the University of Lagos to research in artificial intelligence and global health.

It also underscores the increasing role of young African researchers in developing innovative solutions to critical health challenges such as antimicrobial resistance.

The report was first shared by UNILAG's X page. See the X post below:

UNILAG Master's graduate shares academic journey

A UNILAG graduate, Temitope Adedoyin, celebrated completing his Master of Environmental Design (Architecture) at the University of Lagos, reflecting on a journey marked by resilience, sacrifice, and determination.

He disclosed that he made the difficult decision to resign from his job in order to focus fully on his postgraduate studies, despite doubts from others. His academic path began at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, but after graduating in 2019, he faced setbacks, including a failed admission attempt and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adedoyin later completed his NYSC in 2022 and secured a job with a construction company. However, driven by his desire for growth, he applied to UNILAG, gained admission, and pursued his master’s degree. He described the programme as demanding, involving sleepless nights and intense pressure, but ultimately rewarding.

He expressed gratitude to God, his family, and loved ones for their support throughout the journey, noting that his experience at UNILAG connected him with valuable mentors and shaped his academic and professional growth.

UNILAG graduate dies after convocation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a University of Lagos graduate, who advocated for sickle cell patients has passed away.

The individual had taken to her social media page to announce her convocation from the university.

Source: Legit.ng