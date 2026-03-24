A Covenant University graduate used a drone to capture aesthetic aerial views showcasing the campus’s structure and beauty

The video highlighted key locations, including lecture theatres, hostels, chapel, library, and research centres across the university

The graduate, during a brief conversation with Legit.ng, reacted to the mixed comment, sharing his experience on the campus ground

A former Covenant University student sparked buzz online after taking an aerial view of the private school's campus.

In the lovely TikTok video shared on March 21, 2026, the man, identified as Oluwabango David Ayomide, used his drone to capture scenes that highlighted the campus's beauty.

CU graduate shows the aerial view of his school's campus. Photo credit: @thedronefluencer4/TikTok

Source: TikTok

CU graduate shows aerial view of campus

Some of the places he captured were the lecture theatre, CST, sports centre, senate building, CUCRID (The Covenant University Centre for Research, Innovation and Discovery) building, college of engineering, chapel, library, all the hostels, cafe 1, and health centre.

An aerial view of Covenant University. Photo credit: @thedronefluencer4/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lovely view also showcased Covenant University's reputation as one of Nigeria's leading institutions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to CU's campus aerial view

Many TikTok users who watched the video were amazed by how Oluwabango was able to capture such an aesthetic. However, some also pointed out the tough experience as a student. Some of the comments are below.

mik3eal said:

"Terrible school but nice video."

Goldensam001 stated:

"I'd love to connect with a student of this school."

Werizz_12 commented:

"Don't be deceived by surroundings.😞"

Gerald of lugbe commented:

"So my school fine Like this and I no know."

Giftimze stated:

"It is NOT a terrible school for your information.😒"

Empire11 said:

"All this and I still can’t bring my phone."

During an interview with Legit.ng, Oluwabango, also known as thedronefluencer, shared that he graduated from the school back in 2022.

When asked about his experience compared to other students' comments, he said:

"So, studying in covenant university can be a tough one because of all the extra activities tied to the academics, but after leaving, I grew to appreciate those activities and everything I experienced in school because I noticed that I was always different in every setting. I might not be the most intelligent person in the room or the Best but I always just stood out, and I can only be grateful to CU for that."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Covenant University graduate Oghenemaro Miracle Etoroma has recounted the self-doubt she battled with despite bagging a first-class degree.

CU graduate launches own company

Meanwhile, Legit.ng a young man who graduated from Covenant University, David Mac-Asore, shared how he co-founded a company one year after graduation.

The computer engineering graduate explained the jobs he did after graduation and what his company specialised in.

On his LinkedIn page, David, Mac-Asore, shared how his interest in software engineering transformed into a journey into the tech industry.

His LinkedIn post went viral as the co-founder gave a timeline of his achievements following his graduation from CU.

Source: Legit.ng