A heartwarming video showing the moment Nollywood stars ran into each other at a cinema in Lagos has gone viral

The video captured Femi Adebayo, Rotimi Salami, Omotola Jalade, among others, all on different missions to promote separate movies

The highlight was the sweet exchange between the celebrities despite being at the cinema for different reasons

Nollywood stars Femi Adebayo, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Rotimi Salami and a host of others were recently sighted at a cinema in Lagos.

The video, which surfaced on social media on Sunday, March 22, 2026, showed the movie stars at the cinemas on different missions.

Rotimi Salami, Omotola Jalade, others spotted promoting their movies at same cinema in Lagos. Credit: rotimisalami/realomosexy

Source: Instagram

While Femi was out to promote veteran actor Jide Kosoko's new movie "Eleko," Omotola was at the cinema for her film "A Mother's Love", likewise Rotimi Salami for "Kilanko", and Bimbo Ademoye was spotted with Timini Egbuson for"Love and New Notes."

Despite their separate missions, the Nollywood stars still joyfully interacted with each other as a video showed them shaking hands, hugging each others and chatting.

While the video showcased the love and unity in the movie industry, it also highlighted a vibrant film surge in 2026, with cinema releases and competition.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Omotola Jalade made waves on social media over her take on dance video promotion in Nollywood.

Omotola Jalade converses with Femi Adebayo as they meet at Lagos cinema. Credit: realomosexy

Source: Instagram

The video showing the moment Nollywood stars ran into each other at the cinema is below:

Reactions as Nollywood stars meet at cinema

While many reacted to the industry's unity, others shared comments about the risks of oversaturation. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

AbassAdesola commented:

"There's definitely something missing, and that's strategy. I don't want to believe that they didn't think it through enough. You can crowd the cinemas with many movies at a time people aren't even well known to come out. Most of them targeted Eid-ul-Fitr, but it's not a festival knowns for large turnouts."

Lhyon_Dynasty said:

"So they’re all out now,make them dey play. Sidan for house like Wizkid dey expect miracle for sale tickets."

aremoapede reacted:

"Everyone is hawking his or her market."

JagzLife47 wrote:

"I nor sure say anybody dey watch this OMotola movie."

esteae said:

"Everywhere don choke...na to avoid cinema ds kind time cos person fit confuse which one to pick watch...wish them good sales all the wa.

ademola87788 said:

"Awwww... Queen of queens is here..The global icon Doc Omo T."

BabyBoiT456 reacted:

"The competition too fierce."

Rotimi Salami opens up about Allwell Ademola's death

Legit.ng previously reported that Rotimi Salami broke his silence on rumours that he was romantically involved with his late colleague, Allwell Ademola.

In an interview, the filmmaker addressed the long-standing speculation, offering insight into their relationship and how they both handled the gossip at the time.

According to Salami, he did not pay attention to the rumours, even though they circulated widely within the Yoruba movie industry.

Salami also spoke about the circumstances surrounding Ademola’s death. According to Salami, while she had an existing health condition, her death was still unexpected.

Source: Legit.ng