It was literally a case of love in the air as a man took the bold step to propose marriage to his beloved wife-to-be on a United Nigeria flight

A short clip has shown the heartwarming moment the flight attendant announced the intended proposal before the man helped his wife-to-be out of her seat to seal their love with an engagement ring

Internet users who watched the video gushed over the flight marriage proposal, while others spoke about other aspects of the engagement

A trending video has shown the emotional moment a man engaged his fiancée on a United Nigeria flight.

The video package was shared on TikTok on the airline's official handle, and it melted the hearts of internet users.

A man proposed marriage to his beloved wife-to-be in an aeroplane. Photo Credit: @flyunitednigeria

Source: TikTok

How man proposed on Nigerian flight

The proposal video started with a flight attendant informing the passengers via the Passenger Address (PA) system that one of them, named Peter, wants to publicly appreciate his woman, who has stood by him through thick and thin, by engaging her.

"...Today, he will like to publicly acknowledge and appreciate his beautiful wife-to-be. A woman who has stood by him through thick and thin, offering unwavering love, support and strength," the flight attendant said.

The flight attendant continued:

"...Mr Peter has taken this moment to take a bold and heartfelt step. In the presence of everyone here, he would like to officially propose to the love of his life and ask her to spend forever with him."

As the flight attendant rounded off his statement, Peter helped his fiancée out of her seat beside him and led her to the centre of the aeroplane.

A staff member of the airline then approached him with the ring, which he used to propose to his wife-to-be, amid cheers from the passengers. The proposal occurred on February 18.

Netizens gushed over the proposal clip posted by the airline.

A man asked his wife-to-be to marry him aboard a flight. Photo Credit: @flyunitednigeria

Source: TikTok

Watch the lovely video below:

Reactions trail flight proposal video

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the flight proposal below:

vickie_bae2 said:

"As far as this plane did not crash, your marriage will not crash, amen."

CHIBEAUTYBOUNTYWORLD said:

"This is the reason I like to use only this airline."

Adilibe innocent said:

"Why pilot no shake the plane as them stand up."

charlie_Nwa said:

"E sweet 😋 oooo .... sha no cheat 😒 on the man."

Emynado said:

"Whether u propose to her in an airplane or inside bush or in a sea, marriage wey go crash go still crash."

J flex 💪🥂📸 said:

"This man get sense oo make she say no from up too down."

nancybae_bae said:

"Awww congratulations to them 😍. Sad that most of us will never know what it feels to be in love, talk more of marriage."

elviskings_10 said:

"Make unah no try this thing if i board, wat if pilot loss concentration?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had proposed to his girlfriend while flying on Air Peace.

Man proposes to girlfriend aboard aeroplane

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had proposed to his girlfriend on an Air Peace flight.

In a video shared by @memzybae4, the lady was seated while the captain announced that a passenger had something to say.

The man took over the microphone, wished the lady a happy birthday, and asked her to marry him. He came to her and handed her a bouquet before giving her a ring, causing applause from co-passengers on the flight.

Source: Legit.ng