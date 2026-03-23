The UK has published a long list of available teaching jobs in the UK with very attractive salaries for different roles

Each of the jobs has details of the exact start date after an applicant has passed the application process

The vacancy also includes the deadline when the exact application process for each job or role will close

The UK, also known as the United Kingdom, has, over the years, witnessed a large number of immigrants moving into the country in search of better job opportunities.

These individuals, who are not only Nigerians or Africans, have made a name for themselves, with many setting up successful businesses abroad following their relocation to the country.

UK announces available teaching jobs with details of start dates and deadlines. Photos for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/monkeybusinessimages/chris2766

Source: Getty Images

UK announces available teaching jobs

In a recent report, the UK released a list of teaching jobs with high salaries, some of which exceed £30,000 per year.

Legit.ng has compiled some of these jobs made available on the UK website.

1. Class Teacher job in UK

Otterton Church of England Primary School, Budleigh Salterton, Devon, has announced an opening for a class teacher with attractive pay.

This is a part-time opportunity for individuals who are eligible and qualified to work in the UK.

The pay for this role is between £32,916 and £45,351 per year (N60,363,434 - N83,167,520).

Application Deadline:

23 April 2026 at 12:59 am

2. Primary Teacher job in UK

Willow Green Academy, Knottingley, WF11 8PT, has announced a fixed-term role for a qualified teacher who will teach pupils to a high standard.

The school caters to pupils between the ages of 3 and 11, with fewer than 300 students.

The pay for this role is between £32,916 and £51,048 per year (N60,363,434 - N93,615,038).

Application Deadline:

23 April 2026 at 12:59 am

UK publishes list of teaching jobs with attractive salaries for different roles. Photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/monkeybusinessimages

Source: Getty Images

3. Tutor for Psychology in UK

This is a permanent position at Oldham Sixth Form College, Oldham, Greater Manchester.

A qualified candidate will be employed to teach psychology. It is a full-time role, and the successful candidate is expected to resume on 19 August 2026.

The pay for this role is between £33,465 and £51,714 per year (N61,644,504 - N95,260,239).

Application Deadline:

23 April 2026 at 1 pm

4. Science Teacher job in UK

A qualified and competent science teacher is needed at Walton High, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire.

This is a permanent role with attractive pay. The successful candidate is expected to resume in September 2026.

The school also noted that qualified candidates will enjoy several benefits.

The pay for this role is between £31,650 and £49,084 per year (N58,354,181 - N90,497,839).

Application Deadline:

15 April 2026 at 10 am

UK announces teaching jobs across different roles with high pay. Photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/monkeybusinessimages

Source: Getty Images

5. Teacher of RE in UK

Harris Academy Riverside, Purfleet, Essex has announced an opening for a Religious Education (RE) teacher on a full-time, permanent basis.

In addition to salary, qualified candidates will enjoy several allowances.

The pay for this role is between £35,898 and £53,990 per year (N66,178,357 - N99,531,158).

Application Deadline:

16 April 2026 at 11:59pm

6. Class Teacher job in UK

Yeoford Community Primary School, Crediton, Devon has announced a full-time, permanent role for a qualified teacher.

Candidates who successfully pass the interview and screening process are expected to resume in September 2026.

Applicants will undergo necessary checks and must be eligible to work in the UK.

The pay for this role is between £32,916 and £39,555 per year (N60,641,903 - N72,873,086).

Application Deadline:

22 April 2026 at 12:59am

Who can apply?

Only individuals who reside in the UK are eligible to apply for these vacant roles. None of the positions offer visa sponsorship or support applications from candidates outside the country.

As such, applicants must already have the legal right to live and work in the UK before applying.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man in the UK shared how he got a job after months of struggle. The man said he sent out over 750 job applications within seven months but received only one positive response.

Nigerian man in UK loses job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man in the UK lost his job and had no money. His family had to move to a cheaper house, but his wife refused to help with rent.

When they returned to Nigeria, the man found out that his wife was secretly building a big house with her mother.

Source: Legit.ng