Months before the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) 2026 World Cup, the world football governing body has offered a volunteering role to a lady

The lady excitedly broke the news on social media, displaying the email she received from FIFA, which confirmed the volunteer role offer

FIFA is looking to welcome more than 65,000 volunteers for the forthcoming 2026 World Cup hosted jointly by Canada, Mexico, and the United States from June 11 to July 19

FIFA has selected a lady for a volunteer role at the forthcoming 2026 World Cup tournament, hosted jointly by Canada, Mexico, and the United States from June 11 to July 19.

The lady, known on TikTok as @ifedolaaa, shared a screenshot of the email she received from FIFA confirming her selection.

FIFA offers a lady a World Cup volunteer role ahead of the tournament. Photo Credit: Julio Cesar Aguila, Anadolu, TikTok/@ifedolaaa

Source: Getty Images

The lady could not believe her eyes. In a TikTok video, she first covered her mouth in awe, then pumped her fists in the air and held her head in surprise.

"Just found out I’ll be volunteering at the @FIFA World Cup 2026 in Toronto 😭⚽️ I’m still processing this," she wrote.

In the comment section, she revealed that she had participated in the FIFA tryouts in November 2025.

About FIFA 2026 World Cup volunteering roles

According to FIFA, over 65,000 volunteers are welcome to the football tournament. FIFA anticipates that the interest and demand will be far greater than the number of volunteer roles available

To join the FIFA World Cup 2026 volunteer team, you must meet the following criteria:

1. Be 18 or older at the time of application; there is no upper age limit.

2. Be eligible to volunteer in the Host Country and meet other eligibility criteria.

3. Commit to a minimum of eight shifts during the tournament (11 June – 19 July 2026); please note that some shifts may take place before the official tournament start date.

4. Have a good command of English; knowledge of additional languages is a bonus.

A lady rejoices after being selected to volunteer at the FIFA 2026 World Cup. Photo Credit: @ifedolaaa

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

FIFA 2026 World Cup volunteer: Netizens react

Jolie 🌟 said:

"When did they reply you? I’ve given up."

Amaraaa_ said:

"Congrats girl, Did you go for tryouts, I applied I’m still waiting."

iyanutinubu said:

"Yayyyyyyy…love it for you."

Fattimahhh__ said:

"Omg, congratulations."

Semilore said:

"Congratulations, my love."

PMCSOLES said:

"Congratulations girl!! Was gonna apply too but I was shy."

Jessica🧡 said:

"I applied to, but I’ve got nothing so far 🥹, congratulations."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that FIFA had broken silence on the possible postponement of the 2026 World Cup in light of the US-Iran war.

World Cup stadium: FIFA hit with setback

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA was hit with a major setback after a World Cup stadium withdrew from hosting matches in the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The 32,000-capacity Riazor Stadium, home to Deportivo de La Coruna, had initially been selected as one of the venues for the historic tournament. However, local authorities and the club have now confirmed the decision to step back from hosting duties, citing financial and sustainability concerns.

The development comes as FIFA continues preparations for a unique edition of the World Cup, which will be co-hosted across multiple continents. One of the key issues behind the withdrawal is FIFA’s strict stadium regulations. To host World Cup matches, venues are required to have a minimum seating capacity of 40,000.

Source: Legit.ng