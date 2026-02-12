A Nigerian man in the UK reportedly lost his job, forcing his family to move into a cheaper apartment amid financial struggles

A Nigerian man living in the United Kingdom with his family, reportedly lost his job and later discovered that his wife had been secretly building a mansion back home in Nigeria.

A UK-based Nigerian man loses his job and later finds out that his wife was building a mansion back home.

The story was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user identified as @unboundNig, who reacted to another post discussing financial transparency in marriages.

According to @unboundNig, the couple moved to the UK with their two-year-old child, with the husband serving as the main visa applicant. However, about a year after their relocation, the man allegedly lost his job and struggled to secure new employment.

UK-based Nigerian man loses job

As their savings reportedly declined significantly, the family reportedly moved into a cheaper apartment in poor condition.

The post read:

"Her husband who is the main applicant lost his job after a year in the UK.

They decide to use another route because the man wasn't finding a new job - all their savings gone.

They had to move into a really cheap apartment with poor heating."

The situation worsened when their child allegedly developed an illness that almost cost him his life.

A Nigerian man in the UK loses his job, forcing his family to move into a cheaper apartment.

The X user further claimed that the wife, who ran a side hair business from home, insisted that the rent was the husband’s responsibility and reportedly declined to contribute financially.

"Wife who has been doing side hair business from home said it's the husband's responsibility to pay rent so she won't support," she said.

Unable to cope with the situation, the man allegedly decided to return to Nigeria with his family.

It was upon their return that he reportedly discovered his wife had been building a mansion in Nigeria with her mother.

In her words:

"The man gave up and ran back to Nigeria with his family. Only to find out the wife has been building a mansion in Nigeria with her mother."

Reactions to UK-based Nigerian's discovery

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who read the post on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Uzzybaby317591 said:

"It all boils down to having conversations before marriage about finances. If a man keeps hammering submission and provision, he will provide till he dies, but when couples work together as partners sharing responsibility, a woman will gladly make input in the home."

@Generalogist wrote:

"I ask again, what exactly is the benefit of marriage to men?"

@theamypee commented:

"Men don’t want to understand that women are brutal. They are alway calculative when spending money. Dear men, choose your woman wisely."

