The NRC has revealed that its passenger revenue fell to N1.6 billion in Q4 2025

This is due to a drop in the number of passengers, which in the quarter, when compared to the previous year

The good news is that Cargo performance improved, with freight volume rising to 110,480 tons

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, the stock market, and broader market trends.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) recorded a decline in passenger revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Total revenue collected from passengers during the period stood at N1.6 billion, representing a 16.3% drop from the N1.92 billion recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

Nigeria’s rail passenger revenue drops 16.3% in Q4 2025 Photo: NBS

Source: Twitter

Breakdown of rail revenue

This was contained in the Q4 rail transport data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday, March 12

The report also showed that the number of passengers carried by rail declined by 9.32% to 940,476 in Q4 2025, down from 1,037,113 in the same period of 2024.

Cargo movement, however, recorded an increase during the period. The volume of goods transported by rail rose to 110,480 tons in Q4 2025, compared to 94,750 tons in Q4 2024.

Revenue generated from cargo transport also increased slightly to N397.82 million, reflecting a 1.58% rise from N391.64 million recorded in the corresponding quarter.

Other receipts declined sharply, falling by 82.53% to N75.89 million in Q4 2025, from N434.44 million recorded in Q4 2024.

Nigeria’s rail system continues to face challenges, including limited routes, inconsistent services, and safety concerns, which have affected patronage and operational efficiency.

NRC income streams shrink as operational challenges persist Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The NRC has also recorded significant financial losses in recent years. In 2023, the corporation posted a net deficit of N26.4 billion despite generating N19.17 billion in revenue.

The corporation also lost about N1.04 billion on its eastern rail line between 2014 and 2019 due to non-operation, while dysfunctional freight services are estimated to cost about N500 billion annually.

NRC resumes Abuja-Kaduna train services

Kayode Opeifa, the Managing Director of the NRC announced that train services have returned on the Abuja-Kaduna rail route following the disruption recorded on Monday.

In an Update on Wednesday, Opeifa, via his official X handle, assured passengers of improved safety and operational standards following the mechanical error on a passenger train near Asham.

The statement reads:

“We are also pleased to welcome passengers on the AKTS return trip from Rigasa, Kaduna State, yesterday 17th March 2026, MD Nigerian Railway corporate Dr. Kayode Opeifa with the support of HRH (Alhaji) Ishaq Ibrahim Tanko, Hakimin Idu District Head, Abuja.

“Train services are back to normal safer and better. Once again, the MD was on the trip from Idu to Kubwa on the morning trip.”

FG 50% discount on train fares

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Railway stations across Nigeria recorded a surge in passenger traffic on Tuesday as the federal government commenced its 50% discounted train service.

According to a statement by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), major rail corridors experienced heavy turnout and near-full capacity operations shortly after the initiative took effect.

The development was confirmed by the NRC’s spokesperson, Mr Callistus Unyimadu.

Source: Legit.ng