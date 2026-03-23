A young man celebrated as his construction emerged as the best final project in the faculty of technology, University of Ibadan

The first class graduate shared how his project, which was second-best in his department, emerged as the best in the faculty

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on his latest achievement

A young man, Emmanuel Okpara, celebrated as his final year project emerged as the best in his faculty at the University of Ibadan.

The second-class upper graduate, who had written the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) four times, shared how his project emerged as the best in the faculty of Technology.

A University of Ibadan engineering student wins award for best final year project. Photo: LinkedIn/ Emmanuel Okpara

Source: UGC

UI graduate wins best project in faculty

On his LinkedIn page, the wood and biomaterials engineer shared how he constructed a xylophone in his final-year project.

He wrote in his LinkedIn post:

"After choosing to construct a 15-note xylophone using an underutilized wood species, I thought construction would be the hardest part. I was wrong! The tuning part was.

"Each wooden bar had to produce the right pitch. Patience. Precision. Repetition Tune. Test. Adjust. Repeat. Day after day. Nights of research. There were moments when I became tired.

"Moments I questioned everything. “Why didn’t I choose something easier?” But I kept going, not because it was easy, but because I believed something was waiting on the other side of the struggle.

"Eventually, I defended my project. And then… It was ranked the 𝒔𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒅 𝒃𝒆𝒔𝒕 in the Department of Wood Products Engineering, University of Ibadan. I was grateful. But that was not the end.

"I was among the three selected to represent my department at the faculty level for the best B.Sc. Project. New stage. New panel. Strange faces. Then I saw the competition. Presentations on Robotics, Machine Learning among others. Ah!!! I looked at my project. "Just wooden bars with different sounds?"

"And in that moment, my confidence dropped. “I don’t stand a chance here.” I had already counted myself out. But one thing I knew. I understood my work. Even if they'd see it as entertainment, I'd still give it my best. So I stepped forward and presented it the best way I could. Clear. Honest. Confident.

"Later on... Something unexpected happened. I got a call. "You won the Best B.Sc. Project in the Faculty of Technology, University of Ibadan." At that moment, I was dumbfounded.

"This was grace over strength! Because if it was only strength, I would have disqualified myself long before that stage. What people saw was a project. What I remembered were the long days, late nights, pressure, and moments I almost gave up.

"This experience changed me. You don’t need the most complex idea. You don’t need to feel the most confident. You just need to start. Stay consistent. And trust God through the process. Strength will take you far but grace will take you further."

A UI engineering graduate who constructed a musical instrument as his final year project celebrates his new milestone. Photo: UI

Source: Twitter

Reactions trail UI graduate's final year project

Ajayi Olayinka James said:

"Wow. These are awesome. I pray your efforts yields positive impact and benefits."

Samuel Abumere said:

"Huge Congratulations to you Emmanuel Okpara. I'm so proud of you, sir."

Christabel Okoye said:

"Congratulations, Emma. Your hardwork and resilience are unparalleled. Cheers to greater heights."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng