A young Nigerian man went viral as he celebrated the completion of his engineering studies at the University of Ibadan

He opened up about how he wrote WAEC twice and UTME four times before getting admission, as he flaunted his CGPA

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on his academic feat

A young Nigerian man, Emmanuel Okpara, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style.

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Emmanuel shared that she bagged a first-class degree in agricultural and environmental engineering from UI.

University of Ibadan Engineering Student Who Wrote UTME 4 Times Bags Degree, Flaunts CGPA

4-time UTME candidate bags UI degree

On his LinkedIn page, Emmanuel Okpara, the scholar shared his struggle with Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) and how he ended up with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.12/4.00.

His LinkedIn post read:

"A JOURNEY FORMED FROM FAILURE I completed my secondary school in 2015 and sat for WAEC. I prepared but I was humbled by the results. Mathematics - F9. Physics - D7.

"At that moment, university felt impossible. I rewrote WAEC/GCE in the same year and cleared my papers. However, it was with a narrow escape from failure. My highest grade was a C5 credit. Others, C6.

"I began my journey to seek admission into the University. 2016: JAMB score 204. No admission. 2017: JAMB score 248. Still no admission. 2018: JAMB score 269. Failed Post UTME. No admission. Failure became familiar. I worked as a sales representative to support my family while my friends moved ahead. There were days I questioned everything.

"Then came my fourth attempt. JAMB score: 271. Post UTME: Passed. Admission: University of Ibadan. Course: Wood Products Engineering I thought the hardest part was over. It was not.

"I began my academic life in the university on a rough path. My CGPA at the end of 100 level was 2.54/4.0. With no stable accommodation, I squatted with friends and at other times, trekked long distances to lectures because of accommodation. I lived in an overcrowded room and studied in difficult conditions .

"I refused to quit. I made a decision to take responsibility for my future. I studied harder. I stayed disciplined. I stayed consistent. However, I had 'pass' (45) in top core courses which made my progress very slow. 200 level: 2.63/4.0 300 level: 2.73/4.0

"Then came the pivot in 400L. I sat down to calculate what I needed to have for each course to be able to graduate with a second class; upper division. I became more driven to achieving this academic feat. 400 level ended and I made the Dean’s Honours List with a GPA of 3.86/4.0.

"I became optimistic. I saw hope and hop on it. I continued 500 level with grit and by the end, I was happy I didn't allow my results in 100 to limit me.

"I aced all my papers with 11 A's and 2 B's, landing me to the Dean's Honours list for the second time and with a CGPA of 3.12/4.0. I graduated with a Second Class; upper division. My final year project became the second best in my department. On the 25th of February, 2026, I was formally inducted into the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) as a graduate member.

"From F9 in Mathematics… To writing JAMB four times… To graduating with honours. Failure did not define me. Persistence did. If you are struggling right now, do not stop. Your story is still being written."

