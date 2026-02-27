A Nigerian dad has acquired Canadian citizenship years after selling some of his properties to send his children to the North American country

Celebrating her father on social media, his daughter shared a video showing him excitedly waving the Canadian flag

While noting that she can never forget her father's sacrifices, the grateful lady attributed her current progress in life to him

A Nigerian lady, known on TikTok as @ririology, has celebrated her father becoming a Canadian citizen.

In a TikTok video, she showed her father, who was in a native attire, as he happily waved a small Canadian flag.

The lady's TikTok video elicited heartwarming reactions, as people celebrated her father.

How father sacrificed for his family

According to @ririology, her father, whom she tagged her king, sold some of his properties in 2014 to send her and her siblings to Canada so they could have better opportunities and a brighter future.

She emphasised the importance of his sacrificial efforts, which she will never forget, and expressed gratitude to her father. The lady attributed her success to him.

She further noted that she does not joke with her father, adding that she loves him so much. In her words:

"In 2014, this incredible man, my father and my king sold some of his properties just to bring my siblings and I to Canada so we could have better opportunities and a brighter future.

"That kind of sacrifice is something I will never forget. Daddy, I am forever grateful. I am who I am today because of you and because of God, who worked through you to bless our lives. I don’t joke with my dad at all abeg 🙏anywhere you see him, please just give him money on my behalf! I love you so much, Daddy. You are simply the best."

Watch the video below:

Getting Canadian citizenship as Nigerian immigrant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared vital information about getting Canadian citizenship as a Nigerian immigrant.

To qualify for the Canadian passport, the lady, Nikky Tee, stated that the applicant must have lived in Canada for three years. Nikky noted in her TikTok video that it took her a longer time to get since she returned to Nigeria at some point and also travelled for vacations.

The website of the government of Canada specifies who can apply and how to apply for a passport. An application for a Canadian citizen could be sent online. The government also confirmed that one must live in the country for at least 1,095 days (3 years) to qualify.

