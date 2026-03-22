A Nigerian lady has shared her heartbreaking experience after boarding a commercial bus in Lagos state

According to the lady, a fellow passenger who sat beside her and didn't appear suspicious had offered to pay her transport fare

However, when she got home, she discovered something that left her shattered, and she cried out bitterly on social media

A Nigerian lady cried out online after her journey on a commercial bus in Lagos turned into a devastating ordeal.

What started as a normal trip home from church ended with the discovery that her money had gone missing, leaving her confused and deeply pained.

Lady returning from church realises money missing after passenger paid for her trip. Photo credit: @sheisanjola/X, Peeterv/ Getty Images.

Source: Twitter

Lady in Lagos reportedly robbed by passenger

Identified on X as @sheisanjola, the lady narrated how she boarded a danfo bus without any sign that something bad would happen.

During the ride, a man who sat next to her behaved in a calm and gentlemanly manner, giving her no reason to feel scared.

As the journey progressed, nothing about his conduct signalled any form of wrongdoing.

Before getting off the bus, the man unexpectedly paid the transport fare for both himself and the lady.

His action came as a surprise to her, as such gestures are not commonly experienced in everyday public transport trips.

At the time, she seemed to have seen it as a kind and generous act from a stranger.

However, the situation took a devastating turn after she arrived at her house and realised that her money was no longer with her.

Lady accuses bus passenger of stealing her money in Lagos danfo. Photo credit: @sheisanjola/X.

Source: Twitter

The sudden discovery left her shattered, as she struggled to understand how it could have happened during the short trip.

She expressed her frustration and sadness online, and questioned whether to react with anger or sadness towards the man.

In her words:

"I entered danfo on my way back from church and there was this guy sitting beside me. He didn’t even look suspicious. When he got down, he paid for two, including my fare. I was even surprised. Only for me to get home and realize my money is missing. I don’t know if I should swear for him or not."

Reactions as lady shares experience in Lagos

Her tweet quickly drew attention, with many Nigerians reacting to the sad experience and speaking up about the risks often associated with public transportation.

Adeniran said:

"What a God fearing thief he didn't want the conductor to embarrass you,he also didn't want u to trek home, so thoughtful of him."

Spider said:

"Next time enter danfo carry only change for hand, no purse again. Wetin remain for bag sef? Pencil, condomm & biscuit? E be like say na snack pack you dey carry for emergency romance."

Eze Chinedu wrote:

"Such a nice criminal. He doesn't want his client to walk home. Haven't you heard that con artist don't always look it. They look very innocent and moderate but before you realize what hit you, they're far gone."

Damilare said:

"One mistake that people do when boarding a bus in Lagos is, they always keep their bags on the side. Why can't you place your bag in you thigh (with both hands hold on it). I have never had this issue of people picking your money from bus. Before you try anything, your face don red."

Spider said:

"The thief na premium edition o! He pay your tfare like gentleman, make conductor no disgrace you for bus, then collect the change as "appreciation fee".

Swarovski reacted:

"He even pity you for leaving yiur biscuit behind and he also paid for yr TFare. Bro try at least."

Jeffrey Jay added:

"You enter Danfo, person wey you na know pay for you and you de happy, he got down before you and you didn’t suspect a thing? how many times you do loose guard for Lagos."

See the post below:

Nigerian hair vendor gets robbed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hair vendor expressed pain on social media after getting robbed at a time that she never expected.

The lady, who had reached a milestone of ten years of running the business, was about celebrating her anniversary when it happened.

Source: Legit.ng