After buying fuel at the National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) filling station, a man has shared how much a litre cost him

He urged the United States government and that of Israel to put an end to the ongoing war with the Islamic Republic of Iran

Legit.ng learnt that a day ago, the price of petrol at NNPC and other filling stations dropped following Dangote Refinery’s N100 reduction

A Nigerian man, identified as Mfonobong Ndarake Edet, has shared how much fuel was sold to him at the National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) filling station on Thursday, March 12.

The NNPCL and other filling stations reduced the price of petrol a day ago after Dangote Refinery dropped its price by N100.

A Nigerian man said fuel was sold to him at the NNPCL filling station at N1,250 per litre. Photo Credit: Olympia De Maismont, Facebook/Mfonobong Ndarake Edet

Source: Getty Images

Mfonobong said he bought fuel at the NNPCL filling station at N1,250 per litre. He appealed to the governments of the United States and Israel to end the ongoing war with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He claimed that fuel in Nigeria would have cost N3k per litre if Dangote Refinery had not been built. In his words:

"Today na 1250 i bought fuel at NNPC MAKE UNA END THIS IRAN WARR NA SO IF DANGOTE NO START Refinery na 3k we for buy."

Mixed reactions trailed his Facebook post.

A Nigerian man says he bought fuel at N1,250 per litre at an NNPCL filling station. Photo Credit: Mfonobong Ndarake Edet

Source: Facebook

NNPC fuel price: Man's experience stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's experience below:

Dcn Abel Oladapo Ojo said:

"End whiich war? Tell them to surrender."

Wunuken Agbu Akwana said:

"Some of my village people are blaming Dangote."

Charles Iyke Nwazue said:

"So as we dey comfortable with the 900 can't we be used to 1500 or 3000."

Harmless Ugo Lucky said:

"Iran war will never end anytime soon. America will make sure they cripple Iran."

Biggy Ib said:

"But some people are saying the man is making money n that good for business abi."

Itzcalled Lucius Jr. said:

"But wetin really concern this Iran war with the increment of fuel in Nigeria?

"Na Iran dey give us crude oil or na we dey give? Nigeria self ehh."

"Master B Kimbsin said:

"All these things have to stop, please."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the NNPC was in talks with oil producers to boost crude oil supply to Dangote Refinery.

FG announces decision on fuel pricing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government had said that it would not intervene to control petrol prices in the country.

This was disclosed by Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy. According to him, the government would continue to allow market forces to determine the price of petroleum products, stressing that intervention would only be considered as a last resort.

Edun, who spoke on Wednesday, March 11, during an interview on Politics Today, a programme on Channels Television, said the economic direction of the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu is built on market-based reforms, particularly in fuel pricing and foreign exchange management. He explained that allowing petrol prices to be determined by market forces was a key reform introduced by the present administration to correct long-standing distortions in the Nigerian economy.

Source: Legit.ng