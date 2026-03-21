A UK hospital dismissed a newly hired dietitian after discovering she lacked even basic medical knowledge required for her role

Internal checks quickly exposed major gaps between her claimed experience and actual competence, raising serious concerns among senior staff

She has now been removed from professional practice for deliberate dishonesty, while the hospital says no patients were affected and hiring procedures have been improved

A dietitian who relocated from Nigeria to the United Kingdom lost her job at a major hospital after it emerged that she lacked the basic knowledge required for the role she had secured.

The appointment, made at Manchester Royal Infirmary, later came under scrutiny when senior staff discovered serious gaps between her stated experience and her actual ability to carry out fundamental duties.

Manchester hospital discovers Nigerian dietitian lacked core medical knowledge. Photo credit: LaylaBird/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration.

Source: Getty Images

Nurse sacked over alleged incompetence

An internal review was triggered shortly after she resumed work, leading to her eventual dismissal months later.

In the course of the inquiry, concerns quickly mounted among colleagues who interacted with her during early supervision sessions.

Her line manager and other senior professionals in the United Kingdom observed inconsistencies between her application and her practical understanding of routine clinical responsibilities.

Despite presenting herself as experienced during recruitment, her performance during assessments raised doubts about her competence, causing closer monitoring and further evaluation of her skills, BBC reports.

As the investigation progressed, it became evident that she struggled with core areas of dietetics, including basic anatomy, patient care planning, and interpreting medical information.

Senior staff noted that she found it difficult to respond correctly to simple professional questions and could not demonstrate the level of expertise expected for her position.

Hospital tightens recruitment after reportedly hiring Nigerian dietitian with inadequate clinical skills. Photo credit: LaylaBird/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story.

Source: Getty Images

These shortcomings were considered disturbing given the responsibilities attached to her role within the hospital setting.

Following the findings, she was suspended from duty and later dismissed in August 2024.

The matter was subsequently reviewed by the relevant professional regulatory body, which concluded that her actions involved deliberate dishonesty over a period.

As a result, she was removed from the professional register, effectively ending her ability to practise in that capacity.

The hospital trust confirmed that no patients were adversely affected during her time in the role, noting that she had been closely supervised once concerns were identified.

It also stated that changes had since been implemented to strengthen recruitment procedures, with the aim of preventing similar incidents in the future.

Reactions as nurse gets fired over alleged incompetence

Netizens had different things to say in the comments section.

Patty Bee said:

"The person in NHS HR department who deliberately can’t be bothered to check these important qualifications needs sacking. This seems to be a common occurrence now days."

Toilet King said:

"Some cultures do nor recognize intestines as being real. It is important that we respect their culture and pretend intestines are not real as well. Together, we can build the dystopia we all hunger for."

CptFuzzy said:

"This is why Merit over feelings matters...Why are these institutions allowing this do they want their citizens to lose confidence in their institutions?"

Peter wrote:

"Didnt the fact that the NHS dont use dried bats testicles as a weight loss cure ring alarm bells with her?"

Pollito added:

"That's nothing, I encountered a 2nd year student nurse that was telling me the kidneys were in the front of the body. Honestly. She was telling me confidently and pointing to the front of her body telling me where the kidneys are. 2nd year student, it's only a 3 year course!"

Nigerian nurse reportedly stripped of license

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady, Chimzuruoke Okembunachi, who works as a nurse in Australia, lost her job and licence.

This was according to several news reports which stated that the lady was also charged with professional misconduct.

Source: Legit.ng