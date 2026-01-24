A young Nigerian lady, Chimzuruoke Okembunachi, who works as a nurse in Australia, has lost her job and licence

This is according to several news reports which stated that the lady was also charged with professional misconduct

Reports gave a breakdown of how the incident happened and what led to her being sacked before her licence was suspended

A Nigerian nurse in Australia, identified as Chimzuruoke Okembunachi, has reportedly lost her nursing licence in the country for sleeping while on duty.

This was contained in a report made public by The Daily Mail UK, which revealed the exact date the 25-year-old started working at the hospital in Australia.

Nigerian lady loses nursing licence in Australia over sleeping on duty. Photo Source: Daily Mail Co UK/Daily star Co UK

Source: Instagram

Nigerian nurse loses job and licence

According to the report, The Daily Mail confirmed that the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal heard the case involving Chimzuruoke Okembunachi, found her guilty of professional misconduct, and consequently ordered the cancellation of her nursing registration.

The report further added that on a particular night duty, Chimzuruoke Okembunachi who started work in February 2024 was the only registered nurse responsible for monitoring three or four assistants and about 100 elderly residents, but she eventually fell asleep while on duty.

It was also reported that between March 21 and 22, an assistant in nursing had turned off the lights in the nursing station at the hospital, but Chimzuruoke Okembunachi immediately turned them back on.

Aside from that, the report stressed that she also instructed an assistant nurse to administer Panadol to a patient, despite the assistant not being qualified to do so.

The assistant nurse who turned off the light, as well as the one who was ordered to administer Panadol despite not being authorised, later reported the matter to the hospital management, after which Chimzuruoke Okembunachi was issued a notice of termination of employment.

However, on the second day, Chimzuruoke Okembunachi reportedly refused to attend a meeting as recommended by her superiors and proceeded to tender her resignation letter.

The matter was eventually tabled before a tribunal court, which suspended her licence.

Nigerian lady loses nursing licence in Australia

Another report published by The Daily Star UK also provided additional details regarding the suspension of the nurse.

Young lady stripped of nursing licence in Australia after sleeping on night duty. Photo Source: Daily Mail Co UK/Daily star Co UK

Source: Instagram

It was reported that she slept on duty for about four hours and 24 minutes, an act said to have potentially endangered the lives of her patients.

The act of sleeping during night duty was also said to have occurred at different times across six different shifts.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady in the United States revealed she makes much more money abroad than she did in Nigeria. She shared that after arriving in the US a few months ago, she enrolled in nursing school, graduated, and started working.

Nigerian nurse quits job abroad, returns home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian nurse, Desola, quit her job with the NHS in the UK and returned to Nigeria.

She bought a one-way ticket to Lagos to focus on her online business. The lady said life feels better in Nigeria than abroad, and her decision surprised many people online.

Source: Legit.ng