AI is now being used in recruitment to sort job applications, and many candidates were reportedly rejected within minutes

Bhuvana Chilukuri, a third-year business student at Queen Mary University of London, applied for over 100 roles without success

She believes most of her applications were never seen by recruiters, as screening tools often eliminated candidates early and replaced initial interviews with recorded video responses

Bhuvana Chilukuri, a third-year business student at Queen Mary University of London, has been trying to secure a graduate position to no avail.

Ever since she began submitting applications, she faced continuous rejection despite submitting over a hundred applications.

Business student struggles as AI filters her job applications early. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: Instagram

Student blames AI for inability to secure job

The pace at which many of her applications were rejected made her to suspect that automated systems were assessing her eligibility before any recruiter reviewed her details.

She narrated how the process of applying for jobs shifted during her search, with early stages often taking place on digital platforms that required recorded responses to set questions rather than direct contact with employers.

According to her, this made her feel detached from the process, as most of her interactions were with systems rather than people.

Her experience took place during a period when graduate opportunities had become more limited, with fewer entry-level roles available and greater competition among applicants, BBC reports.

Employers managing large numbers of submissions turned to artificial intelligence to assist with screening, using it to sort CVs and reduce the workload involved in early-stage recruitment.

"There are moments where I applied and I got a rejection less than two minutes later, which is really horrible. The first step is AI screening your CV. You can get rejected pretty quickly at that stage. Then the next process would maybe be an AI video interview," the 20-year-old said.

Following the development, concerns heightened about the impact of these systems on job seekers.

Denis Machuel, chief executive of Adecco, noted that recruiters were now dealing with extremely high application volumes, which made automation more common in the hiring process.

He explained that while such tools allowed companies to reach more candidates, they also meant that a far greater number of applicants were rejected at an earlier stage.

Job seeker frustrated as companies employ AI screening systems. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: Instagram

Reactions as unemployed graduate blames AI

Netizens had different things to say in the comments section.

Suspiciosoguy said:

"Many are fake job listings for tax write offs."

Chris_kapcia said:

"AI isn’t the main issue. It’s companies using AI in order to “go through resumes.” It’s lazy recruiting."

Catsarecoolerthandogs said:

"It’s not just students. I have over 13 years of experience and also can’t land a job in this current market."

Superstartinsanity said:

"She's lucky to receive an actual rejection response!"

Stillwildjess said:

"If nobody is getting hired in all age groups, then who tff is working???"

Pr3ttypee said:

"We will be viewing water as currency or going to war over H2O, as we continue stripping the Earth of its natural resources."

Visjeelaj added:

"To be honest, unpopular opinion, but if you're sending that many resumes, it's possible there's a quality control issue. resumes require intentionality and specificity to the job being applied for. Therefore, you might send less than 100, but that might be because you're spending more time tailoring them to the job you're applying for. Applying to 100+ makes me wonder how much was really catered to each job (this doesn't apply to the jobs where rejection comes in 2 mins but just something to think about!)."

See the post below:

Lady obsessed with AI posts chat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady shared her intriguing conversation with popular artificial intelligence app, ChatGPT.

According to the lady, she's obsessed with the AI app and always makes different requests during her leisure time.

Source: Legit.ng