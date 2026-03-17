A Nigerian man revealed he earned over N100,000 from X within two weeks, surpassing his first monthly salary

He shared a credit alert of a huge sum of money, attributing the income to X’s monetisation programme launched for creators

His post went viral, with many users reacting and expressing interest in earning from the platform

A Nigerian man has gone viral after sharing how much he earned from X (formerly Twitter) compared to his first salary

The man, identified as @guylikesolomon on X, disclosed that he made over N100,000 from the platform within a short period.

A man gets paid by Elon Musk on X and compares the amount to what his job pays. Photo credit: Jana Murr/Getty Images, Elon Musk

Source: UGC

He said that the amount was more than what he earned at his first Nigerian job.

According to him, his first salary was N70,000 for a month’s work, while he received over N100,000 from X in just two weeks.

In his X post, he said:

“First salary work I did, they paid me 70k in a month but Elon paid 100k in two weeks. Thank you, brother Elon Musk.”

Nigerian man shares how much Elon Musk paid him on X. Photo credit: guylikesolomon/X

Source: Twitter

He also shared a screenshot of a credit alert showing that he received N101,521.48, which he said came from the platform’s monetisation programme.

See his X post below:

When X started monetising its users

X (formerly Twitter) launched its primary monetization program, Ads Revenue Sharing, in July 2023. This program allowed verified creators to earn a share of the revenue from ads displayed in the replies to their posts.

Elon Musk first announced the plan to share ad revenue with creators in February 2023 and the initial payouts began for a select group of verified creators in the United States on July 13, 2023.

In January 2026, X shifted its payout model to prioritise "Verified Home Timeline Impressions" (views from Premium users on the main feed) instead of just ad engagement in replies.

Reactions to man's X payout

The man’s post has since generated reactions online. Some of the comments are below.

@georgescopito said:

"Elon never disappoints He is who He says He is. Many jobs will take your life. X will always demand one or two tweet there. Enjoy your win fam."

@debbyolatosin stated:

"This testimony is huge.]"

@EnujekeTreasure commented:

"Let's be mutual and connect together... please my people."

@igee5ive wrote:

"Wetin your work no fit do, Elon dey run am. God bless Elon musk."

@akinyosoye2015 wrote:

"I no go rest until I chop this Elon money ooooo."

@braveguyy stated:

"So you don still collect Elon mulla?"

@ObiloJoseph questioned:

"Bro can you put me through. You're having 4k followers how did you go about it."

Former Nigerian lecturer mentions his salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a former assistant lecturer in a Nigerian university took to social media to share his salary and experience.

The individual mentioned the amount he was paid as gross income and the amount he takes home after deductions.

He also mentioned several other pay scales in the viral post, and what his salary could afford when he was a lecturer.

According to him, he started working as an Assistant Lecturer in 2013 on a salary of N120,000 (gross income). After all deductions, his actual take-home pay was about N80,000.

Source: Legit.ng