A young Nigerian man has been celebrated by his parents after he finished with flying colours from Lead City University

The father of the young man and his mother spoke about the experience they had several years ago with him

His father explained that their son once made a statement that made his mother very worried, but she didn’t give up

A graduate of Lead City University has gone viral as he finished from the university with flying colours, years after he told his mother he was no longer interested in going to school.

Also, in a video which he attached to his page, his mother and father spoke well about him and their experiences with him growing up.

Nigerian graduate honored by parents after completing Lead City University degree. Photo source: Tiktok/gbeduski750

Source: TikTok

Man bags degree in engineering

His father, who was seen in the TikTok video, explained that he is also a graduate and the first engineering graduate in the family.

As the father said this, his mother also spoke.

@gbeduski750, in the video he posted on his page, showed his mother explaining that several years ago, a doctor had told her that there was no baby in her womb despite being pregnant with him.

Unexpectedly, she delivered him several months later, and now he is grown and a graduate.

The mother said:

“My sweetest memory ever in life was the day I gave birth to him. The reason I call it my sweetest memory is because when I was pregnant, the doctor told me there was no pregnancy. But today, we are celebrating that he matured in the womb and I gave birth to him 27 years ago.”

Young Nigerian man celebrated by parents after graduating from Lead City University. Photo source: Tiktok/gbeduski750

Source: TikTok

Father recalls son's attempt to quit school

His father continued in the post, explaining what happened when he was doing his A-levels.

He said:

“There was a day he called his mother while doing his A-levels to say he was no longer interested in going to school. His mother was worried.”

Just like his father, who finished with a degree in engineering, the young man also bagged a degree in engineering from the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Celebrating his degree, he wrote:

“God did 🎓.”

“B.Eng. in Mechanical Engineering bagged 😎…”

"That God I made it through."

"Thanks to everyone that believed in me especially my Daddy my mummy."

"Shoutout to lead city university."

"To be a 🎓 it’s not easy."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan student shared three things that surprised her after she got admission. Her name is Shewa, and she jokingly calls herself a “UI Big Sis.” She said the first surprise was how big the school is.

University of Ibadan student celebrates admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ogundepo Promise has joined the University of Ibadan (UI) to study medicine. He was first refused admission a few times, even though he scored high in his UTME exams.

In 2023, Obafemi Awolowo University said no when he scored 291. In 2024, UI said no when he scored 307. But in 2025, UI finally said yes after he scored 328.

Source: Legit.ng