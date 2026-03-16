University of Ibadan Student Shares 3 Lifestyles She Found Bizarre Upon Resumption, Video Trends
- A University of Ibadan student shared three surprising experiences she encountered shortly after gaining admission to the institution
- She disclosed that trekking long distances across campus was one of the biggest shocks she faced as a student
- The student also mentioned strict 8 a.m. lectures and the fast pace of the semester as unexpected realities
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A student of the University of Ibadan has sparked conversations online after sharing some surprising lifestyles she had shortly after gaining admission into the institution.
The student, who introduced herself humorously as a “UI Big Sis,” posted a video recounting three lifestyles that surprised her when she first resumed on campus.
In the video, the student identified as Shewa explained that the large landscape of the university made walking between lecture venues one of the biggest surprises she encountered.
UI student shares things that surprised her
According to her, students often have to trek long distances to attend classes unless they choose to spend money on keke.
In her words:
"Hi, my name is Shewa. Feel free to call me your UI 'Big Sis'. And here are a few things that shocked me when I gained admission to UI.
Number one: The walking. Sorry, the trekking! If you actually want to lose weight, I recommend UI because it's a fitness program. If you have a class in the morning and another class in the afternoon somewhere else, just know you are trekking. Anyways, that's if you don't want to spend money on 'keke'"
She also pointed out that 8 a.m. lectures came as another surprise. The student explained that lecturers begin teaching exactly at the scheduled time, leaving little room for late arrivals.
“Number two: 8 AM classes. Oh my God! When they said 8 AM, I thought maybe it would be like 8:30, 8:35. Oh... My dear, five minutes past 8, the lecturer has already written half the note,” she said.
UI graduate talks about examinations and tests
The third thing she mentioned was how quickly the academic semester moves. According to her, students may feel they have just started a course before suddenly hearing that tests are approaching.
“And lastly, how fast the semester moves. You will just blink small [blink once], and suddenly everybody's shouting, 'Test is next week! Test is next week!' And you are wondering, when did we even start the course?” She added.
Watch the video below:
Her video has since attracted reactions online, with many students sharing similar experiences from their first days in university.
In a similar story, a young Nigerian lady went viral as she resumed her studies at the University of Ibadan as a fresh student in Theatre Arts.
UI fresh student boards flight upon resumption
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan fresher shared a video of her flight from Port Harcourt to Lagos as she resumed school.
The student documented her journey from Port Harcourt to Lagos before completing the trip to Ibadan by road.
Her resumption video quickly went viral, sparking reactions from social media users about her unique travel experience.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng