A University of Ibadan student shared three surprising experiences she encountered shortly after gaining admission to the institution

She disclosed that trekking long distances across campus was one of the biggest shocks she faced as a student

The student also mentioned strict 8 a.m. lectures and the fast pace of the semester as unexpected realities

A student of the University of Ibadan has sparked conversations online after sharing some surprising lifestyles she had shortly after gaining admission into the institution.

The student, who introduced herself humorously as a “UI Big Sis,” posted a video recounting three lifestyles that surprised her when she first resumed on campus.

A University of Ibadan student speaks about some lifestyles she found upon her resumption to the school. Photo credit: @sewaglitters/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video, the student identified as Shewa explained that the large landscape of the university made walking between lecture venues one of the biggest surprises she encountered.

UI student shares things that surprised her

According to her, students often have to trek long distances to attend classes unless they choose to spend money on keke.

In her words:

"Hi, my name is Shewa. Feel free to call me your UI 'Big Sis'. And here are a few things that shocked me when I gained admission to UI.

Number one: The walking. Sorry, the trekking! If you actually want to lose weight, I recommend UI because it's a fitness program. If you have a class in the morning and another class in the afternoon somewhere else, just know you are trekking. Anyways, that's if you don't want to spend money on 'keke'"

She also pointed out that 8 a.m. lectures came as another surprise. The student explained that lecturers begin teaching exactly at the scheduled time, leaving little room for late arrivals.

“Number two: 8 AM classes. Oh my God! When they said 8 AM, I thought maybe it would be like 8:30, 8:35. Oh... My dear, five minutes past 8, the lecturer has already written half the note,” she said.

A University of Ibadan student breaks down her observations on the school and its students. Photo credit: University of Ibadan/X

Source: UGC

UI graduate talks about examinations and tests

The third thing she mentioned was how quickly the academic semester moves. According to her, students may feel they have just started a course before suddenly hearing that tests are approaching.

“And lastly, how fast the semester moves. You will just blink small [blink once], and suddenly everybody's shouting, 'Test is next week! Test is next week!' And you are wondering, when did we even start the course?” She added.

Watch the video below:

Her video has since attracted reactions online, with many students sharing similar experiences from their first days in university.

In a similar story, a young Nigerian lady went viral as she resumed her studies at the University of Ibadan as a fresh student in Theatre Arts.

UI fresh student boards flight upon resumption

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan fresher shared a video of her flight from Port Harcourt to Lagos as she resumed school.

The student documented her journey from Port Harcourt to Lagos before completing the trip to Ibadan by road.

Her resumption video quickly went viral, sparking reactions from social media users about her unique travel experience.

Source: Legit.ng