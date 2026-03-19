A heartwarming moment was captured on camera as a lady returned to Nigeria to celebrate her brother's wedding

It was gathered that the lady had been in the United States of America for more than five years without seeing her brother

During his wedding, she took a bold decision to return to Nigeria unannounced, and his reaction captivated everyone

A touching reunion between siblings became the highlight of a wedding celebration after a lady travelled back to Nigeria to surprise her brother on his big day.

The emotional moment happened during the ceremony, leaving guests deeply touched as the groom reacted to the unexpected presence of his sister, whom he had not seen for several years.

Groom emotional as US-based sister returns on his wedding day. Photo credit: @KingofVibes/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady returns from US to attend brother's wedding

The video of the scene was shared on TikTok by @KingofVibes, where it quickly drew attention from viewers.

According to the caption accompanying the video, the lady had been living in the United States of America for over five years and had not seen her brother throughout that period.

Determined to make his wedding even more memorable, she chose to return home without informing him in advance.

A clip from the event showed the groom enjoying the celebration with his bride, completely unaware of what was about to happen.

As the celebration went on, his sister quietly approached him from behind. The music and dance continued, until the exact moment he noticed her.

The instant he recognised his sister, his reaction was immediate and heartfelt.

He broke away from what he was doing and moved towards her with excitement, embracing her in front of guests.

"The groom has not seen his elder sister for more than five years and she surprised him on his wedding day from the US. What a beautiful moment between siblings," the caption read.

Five-year separation ends as US-lady returns on brother's wedding day. Photo credit: @KingofVibes.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions as siblings reunite during brother's wedding

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@abalily3 said:

"Beautiful marriage exist and me and the lady lady reading this will experience some amen."

@God bless child said:

"Oh my the groom didn't see his sister until the happy beautiful bride told him. Happy family she looks overly happy to see her sister- in- law."

@Miz_Enyonam said:

"The comments some of you can make life so complicated. This’ a beautiful moment and the best surprise so far."

@Babee commented:

"Why are y’all saying it’s not the right time ,what other time can be better for the surprise and it was even the bride that notified the groom about her presence."

@Victor Oloni(Jahmercy) said:

"To you singles, by the mercy of God, I decree you will marry the correct partner and your marriage will be filled with God's blessings and Joy. I pray in Jesus Christ name."

@opinionatedlucy added:

"I think you guys are not looking at the video well the bride wanted it to happen then she was even eager to surprise him!! She looked at him to ask cnt you see your sister!!! She was also excited. I see a beautiful moment and a selfless bride."

See the post below:

Abroad-based lady reunites with family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who returned from overseas shared a heartwarming video showing her recent reunion with her family.

In the video shared via her official TikTok account, her parents and siblings broke into tears as they welcomed her home.

Source: Legit.ng