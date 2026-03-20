A young Nigerian man asks tough questions after a student of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, shared a post

The student of the University of Lagos mentioned the total amount he paid for accommodation in a private hostel

The amount displayed in the receipt caught the attention of many people on social media, who reacted to the post

A Nigerian man has asked serious questions after a student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) displayed the large amount he paid for hostel accommodation for a month.

The student of the University of Lagos also shared receipts of his payment on social media for many people to see and confirm his statement.

Young Nigerian man asks tough questions as UNILAG student shares hostel payment receipt. Photo source: Twitter/La3i3i

Source: Twitter

UNILAG student shares hostel accommodation fee

Not long after he shared it, several people reacted to the amount they saw in the post.

@La3i3i mentioned in the comments section that despite the amount, about 4 people live in the same room.

He said:

"3 + me = 4-man room"

He also added that the hostel accommodation, for which the receipt was shown above, is not a public hostel but a private one.

He added:

"And it’s not a public hostel."

Nigerian man reacts to UNILAG student’s hostel payment post. Photo source: Twitter/La3i3i

Source: Twitter

His statement and the receipt showing the amount he paid for a hostel in the university caught the attention of a social media user, @Unique_Tech_.

@Unique_Tech_ immediately asked some serious questions after coming across the post made by the UNILAG student.

He asked:

"Please tell us, what are the benefits?"

"Personal suite room?"

"24/7 light?"

"AC steady?"

"Water steady?"

"Just tell me if the benefits include those, among others, for you to have paid that amount without being coerced, and it doesn't include school fees."

At the time of writing this report, the student of the University of Lagos is yet to respond to the questions.

Several individuals who saw the amount the UNILAG student pays for accommodation in one of the hostels of the school have reacted in the comments section.

Reactions as UNILAG student shares viral post

@Ayorind18249781 added:

"Nah! It cant be true, el kanemi hall was one of the dirtiest hall back then, dunno about now... 700k for hostel accommodation cant even be true."

@dvyn333 shared:

"Even 300k is outrageous to be sharing room with three people see as you counter am like say she de outrageously wrong."

@lordgradient noted:

"No be public hostel na, why una dey like spread wrong narratives ?"

@Kanyin__xx shared:

"Even my self-con 300k per year for Ago i still dey complain. This is too much."

@Nuelcapital stressed:

"This is not life. My set was the last that stayed in elka before they started renovating. Whatever they built there is not worth 700k per session."

@zerohustletunez shared:

"Thank you for clearing this up. I dont know why they rush to bring Nigeria down everytime. You can do a lot with 50k. Thank you for being patriotic."

@citykush1 wrote:

"This is definitely a private hostel. Public hostel in Unilag is around 80k per year. These are hostels built by private individuals for profit making not charity. If you can’t afford it, avoid it or stay off campus."

@chyke99 said:

"El-Kanemi Hall was a public hostel at one time, but I think after the renovation and all it was handed over to a private organization to manage Regardless, this is too high."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young man, Ogundepo Promise, is now a student of the University of Ibadan after many failed attempts.

University of Ibadan student shares story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian, Ufearoh Chidimma Pascaline, finally got admission into the University of Ibadan after many years of trying.

He shared his story online and said he wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination five times and the post-UTME seven times before he was accepted.

Source: Legit.ng