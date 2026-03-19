The United Kingdom-based tertiary institution, Coventry University, has reportedly agreed to open a campus in Nigeria and offer foreign certificates to its Nigerian students in the country.

Tunji Alausa, the Minister of Education, who was part of the entourage of President Bola Tinubu on a state visit to the UK, announced the development in a statement on his social media page on Wednesday, March 18, adding that "with Coventry University Nigeria, our students will be able to earn fully accredited UK degrees, at significantly lower cost, without leaving the country."

Coventry University to open a campus in Nigeria Photo Credit: @DrTunjiAlausa

Source: Twitter

The minister explained that the purpose of bringing the institution to Nigeria was to enable "Nigerian parents to enjoy having their children at home, while still receiving a world-class UK education."

Alausa further explained that the university's "proposed campus in Alaro City, Lagos will offer Bachelor’s and Master’s programmes across STEMM, Business, and TVET, with admissions expected between Q3 and Q4 of 2026 (subject to approvals)."

Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the Minister's post and expressed their views about the development. Below are some of their views:

Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi welcomed the development and urged the minister to fight for Nigerian students in the UK:

"This is indeed laudable, Honourable Minister. I also hope you will engage the Home Office, which, over the years, has failed to recognise Nigeria as an English-speaking country. It is frustrating that some institutions in the UK still require applicants from Nigeria to submit proof of English proficiency."

Abraham Kowo said the partnership should include a visa guarantee for Nigerians:

"If I were the Minister of Education, any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed would be required to include guaranteed eligibility for the Graduate Visa scheme, or a 24-month UK work experience pathway with the option to transition to a Skilled Worker Visa. Any partnership that will affect remittances would be expressly avoided."

Modupe Adeboye-Ayoroh commended the development:

"This is a massive achievement for the Ministry of Education. Apart from Nigerian students, foreign students who want to live, learn, and experience Nigeria while earning a UK degree can do so in a more affordable environment. Great job."

Oyo Meesi explained why Nigerians travel to the UK to study:

"Nobody in Nigeria wants to pay £14k for yearly tuition whilst living in Nigeria. The attraction for a UK university degree is the opportunity to experience the UK during study, a work study visa and the possibility of finding a job in the UK after that."

You can read the full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng