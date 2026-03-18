A graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) has gone viral on social media

The individual posted a screenshot of the amount he was offered for a job after several months of searching

The amount contained in the screenshot caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it on social media

A graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) who graduated with a Second Class Upper (2:1) took to social media to lament after he was offered low pay for a job he applied for.

The individual posted a screenshot showing the message he received, which contained the amount the company he wanted to work with was offering for the role.

Graduate of LAUTECH shares salary offer after months of job search. Right photo for illustrationpurposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/DOBabatunde, Getty Imags/Tolu Owoeye

Source: Twitter

Graduate of LAUTECH shares his experience

@DOBabatunde made a post on his page announcing his degree and seeking a job online.

In a post he made on 12th October 2025, he wrote:

"Hi everyone, My name is Babatunde David Olatunji, a graduate of Agriculture from LAUTECH."

"I recently found a business venture that I have delved into and would love to onboard investors."

"NYSC finishes today."

"I need a job, people."

"B. Tech Agricultural Economics."

"2:1 (Hons)"

"I can run a farm, consult, and do accounts."

"I can work in Lagos, Ibadan, or Osun State."

Several months after posting the above, he took to his media page to announce that he got a job offer; however, the amount the company was willing to pay as his salary broke his heart.

@DOBabatunde said in the viral post:

"Applied for an administrator job in Ibadan, I've got a B. Tech with 2:1 (Hons)."

"See wetin dem offer me."

LAUTECH graduate goes viral after posting job offer salary. Photo Source: Twitter/DOBabatunde

Source: Twitter

The screenshot he posted online contains details and the exact amount the company is offering him for the job.

His post got the attention of many people who took to the comments section to react.

Reactions as graduate shares job experience

@MRBabaKEN stressed:

"Omo na whatsapp them send your offer. Even the NAIRA sign self na HASH sign. JOHN 11:35."

@Almustapabashir stated:

"Capitalism is bad. employers are taking advantage of excess supply of labour to pay lower wages than expected there is positive correlation between wage exploitation and corruption. If your income cannot pay your basic needs the probability of u being corrupt is 0.99%."

@Whyteepaperguy stated:

"Took a ₦50k/month, remote, soul-draining job in 2022. 3 months in, they needed someone skilled in geospatial analysis. Way above my level. I pitched myself anyway. My boss believed in me. I made my first million the following month. Some rooms are just waiting rooms."

@TheOluPeters added:

"No matter what job you are applying for in Ibadan, just know they are considering paying you 80k Naira per month... it's a culture."

@Kore_i9 shared:

"They interviewed you for this role? Sit with you then have a conversation with you then come up with this WhatsApp message?"

@OnePuckett noted:

"80k even good, hotel dey pay graduate 35k salary as receptionist😂and them dey deduct lateness & absence from the salary o."

@iamakin27 noted:

"When you reach the job market that when you know experience beats whatever you got in school."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared the entry-level salary for a BSc holder at a major oil company in Nigeria. The post included details of the annual basic salary, allowances, and other benefits the employee receives.

Man posts screenshot of his salary online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared how he earned over N100,000 from X (formerly Twitter) in just two weeks, which was more than his first monthly salary of N70,000.

He shared a screenshot of a credit alert showing the payment came from X’s monetisation programme for creators.

Source: Legit.ng