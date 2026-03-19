A Nigerian teacher has cried out on social media after marking the script of a male student in junior secondary school

The teacher, who teaches social studies, said she immediately started feeling headache because of the student's poor handwriting

Massive reactions trailed the post on the X app as social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian teacher expressed her frustration over the handwriting of a junior secondary school student.

The educator, in charge of social studies, lamented how difficult it had been to read through one particular script.

Social studies teacher shares script showing JSS3 student's handwriting. Photo credit: Aderonke/X.

Source: Twitter

Teacher displays JSS3 student's handwriting

According to her, the experience really stressed her, as she struggled to make sense of what the student had written.

Taking to her X account with the handle @Aderonke she displayed a photo of the worrying script.

The photo quickly gained attention and drew reactions from many users on the X platform.

In her caption, she shared how marking the script became a stressful task due to the student's extremely poor penmanship.

She stated that the writing was so unclear that it almost seemed as though it belonged to an entirely different subject like Arabic.

Alongside her comments, the teacher posted a photo of the student’s work to give others a clearer understanding of what she had encountered.

The photo seemed to confirm her concerns, as the handwriting looked disorganised and difficult to interpret.

"See jss3 student handwriting ehn. Make I no just craze this period. Sha collect 5marks and go u self don try. Headache wan finish me. Why is everyone asking me if the subject is Arabic. This is social studies," the teacher said.

Teacher claims student's poor handwriting causes her headache. Photo credit: Aderonke/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions as teacher posts student's handwriting

The post attracted engagement, with many Nigerians flooding the comment section to share their opinions.

While some sympathised with the teacher and agreed that illegible handwriting could make marking exhausting, others joked about how challenging it must have been to decipher the content.

Franklin said:

"Some students struggle with dysgraphia; difficulty with writing, just like others have dyslexia; difficulty in reading. It affects how letters are formed, spacing, and overall clarity, even when they understand the work. You can help the student by slowing down his/her writing, practicing letter formation regularly, using guided lines or wider spacing while writing and giving extra time for written tasks. Not every messy script is carelessness. Sometimes, it’s a learning difficulty that needs patience, not punishment."

Monisola wrote:

"Wait fess public school or private school then I will proceed with why."

Nnem reacted:

"Is this English? I can't read anything.Advice the student to learn handwriting with that handwriting 20 leaves, he/she will definitely improve."

Mosafejo added:

"Same jss3, Mrs Oguntoye told about 6 of us with bad handwriting to buy 2a and 2b or 2d ( the one for handwriting) I can’t say it made my handwriting better but it helped one of us. You can do the same to him or her."

See the post below:

Lady displays roommate's terrible handwriting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a weird-looking handwritten note belonging to her roommate who's in 200 level.

According to the lady, her roommate was studying medicine and surgery and wrote in a way that seemed terrible.

Source: Legit.ng