A Nigerian man has publicly praised CAF for the unexpected decision to strip AFCON 2025 winner, Senegal off their title

Senegal, who previously held the title of the winner of the last AFCON competition, has been disqualified from holding the title

Morocco now holds the title of winner of the AFCON 2025 competition, following intense scrutiny by CAF regulators

A Nigerian man commended the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for its controversial decision to revoke Senegal’s claim to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

The decision followed a series of incidents during the final match, which drew scrutiny from football regulators across the continent.

Morocco awarded AFCON championship following CAF investigation and review, man reacts. Photo credit: @BiolaKazeem/X.

Source: Twitter

Man reacts as CAF strips Senegal of AFCON winner title

Identified on X under the handle @BiolaKazeem, the young man criticised the Senegalese team’s conduct, arguing that abandoning the pitch for several minutes undermined the integrity of African football.

He stated that the referee’s decisions was correct in both instances that caused Senegal’s protest, and expressed support for CAF’s enforcement of the rules despite the backlash from some fans.

In his words:

"A team walks off the pitch in a AFCON Final for 10 minutes & you support that because of misplaced sense of victimhood? The referee got BOTH calls right & Senegal walking off the pitch was a profane insult to all African football stands for. Well done to CAF!"

Senegal had originally been crowned champions of the competition, but their actions during the final led CAF to reconsider the outcome.

Observers noted that the team left the field for approximately ten minutes after a refereeing incident, an action that many perceived as disrespectful to the sport and its supporters.

Senegal’s pitch abandonment leads to CAF disqualification of their win. Photo credit: @BiolaKazeem/X.

Source: Twitter

Following a thorough review, CAF stripped Senegal of their title and awarded it to Morocco, commending their alleged compliance and performance throughout the tournament.

The decision sparked mixed reactions among African football fans. While some praised CAF for upholding the rules and maintaining the competition’s credibility, others expressed disappointment over the harsh treatment of Senegal.

Reactions as man praises CAF's decision on Senegal

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Omojuwa said:

"They permitted the game to go on. Allowed it till one won and lost. Nobody wins here."

Kwesi reacted:

"This is even more insult to Africa than before. See the disgrace they have brought. The match comissioner was there, all officials responsible for the match were there with the referee, they knew this rule, WHY DIDN'T THEY ENFORCE IT ON THE DAY?"

Twu Kwana wrote:

"CAF needed the game to be played to the end to save face. If Senegal had walked away it would have been a complete fiasco. So they were happy to see Senegal get back and play knowing they were going to pull this card later. I never supported Senegal going back to the pitch."

Eva wrote:

"Calling it misplaced victimhood ignores the blatant bias Senegal faced in Rabat. A goal wrongly disallowed for Ismaila Sarr just moments before a soft VAR penalty was gifted to the hosts? The walk off wasn't an insult it was a 15 minute stand against officiating that felt rigged for the home side."

Wale Bakare added:

"No way will this ever be a sensible decision. It was done. No one would have begrudged CAF if the left thins as they were. Morocco continued the game and lost. Say Brahim scored the penalty after and they went on to win all will be well. It presupposes the issue here is the fact it wasn’t them who won not their love for African football or regulations as it were smh."

See the post below:

Moroccan FA speaks on winning AFCON competition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Royal Moroccan Football Federation reacted to CAF's ruling on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

CAF stripped Senegal of the title and awarded a walkover victory to Morocco after an appeal against an initial ruling.

Source: Legit.ng