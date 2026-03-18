A Nigerian cleric, Pastor Stephen Okeke, has knocked Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo over the unusual caption he used for his program

According to the pastor, Pastor Kingsley's caption amounted to blasphemy, notwithstanding whatever he wants to teach people

Pastor Stephen maintained that there is no place in the Word of God that it was established that satan is unchanging forever

Pastor Stephen Okeke of Kingdom Kings Church International (KKCI) has slammed Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo, founder and lead pastor of David's Christian Centre, Lagos (DCC), for captioning his program "Satan, the same yesterday, today and forever."

Pastor Kingsley had used the unusual caption for a program he held on Sunday, March 15.

Pastor Stephen blasts Pastor Kingsley over his program caption. Photo Credit: Stephen Okeke, Kingsley Okonkwo

Source: Facebook

Pastor Kingsley had informed the public about the program via his verified Facebook handle by sharing its soft copy flyer on the social media platform.

What pastor said about Pastor Kingsley's caption

In a Facebook post on March 17, Pastor Stephen described Pastor Kingsley's caption as blasphemous, as it attributed the eternal and unchanging nature of Jesus Christ to Satan.

Pastor Stephen noted that whatever Pastor Kingsley wants to teach doesn't matter in the context, as the caption itself outrightly contradicts the infallible Word of God.

He declared that only Jesus Christ is the same, yesterday, today and forever. He urged Pastor Kingsley to desist from blasphemy, as the consequences are disastrous. He wrote:

"THIS CAPTION IS A BLASPHEMY.

"Heb 13:8 KJV Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and to day, and for ever.

"To attribute the eternal and unchanging nature of Jesus Christ to Satan is OUTRIGHT BLASPHEMY.

"It doesn't matter what he wants to teach, the caption is first of all an outright contradiction of the inerrant and infallible word of God because there's no place the word of God established that satan is unchanging forever.

"In fact, the word of God stated and proved otherwise;

"2 Co 11:14 KJV And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.

"Satan is not consistent and unchanging, rather he is known to be unstable and always changing his nature and strategies to be able to adapt his attacks.

"Only our Lord Jesus Christ is known to be the same yesterday, the same today and the same forever.

"So someone should tell Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo to desist from BLASPHEMY because the outcomes are always disastrous."

Pastor Stephen says Pastor Kingsley's program caption is blasphemous. Photo Credit: Stephen Okeke, Kingsley Okonkwo

Source: Facebook

See Pastor Stephen's Facebook post below:

Outrage trails Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo program title

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo's program title below:

Israel Olushola David said:

"Satan can live forever. His time expired in hell fire. Evil will end. Kingsley has a problem, when the spirit of God departed from king Saul he was taken over by the spirit of the devil and experienced occasional insanity and misbehaved. His family should as a matter of urgency take him for deliverance before it goes beyond this level and grade of madness."

Kingsley Egbule said:

"I think pastor Kingsley should better watch it. Let he that thinks he stands take heed, less he falls. 1st Corinthians 10:12. First it was tattoo, now this. He is becoming too controversial for my liking."

Joseph Udoezi said:

"The truth is: Satan is not the same. He changes to suit his strategy and devices. He can even transform into an angel of light (as the Bible says).

"So what makes him the same? Satan cannot be steadfast, loyal and trustworthy even to those who serve him."

Sunday O. Adeoti said:

"The captain is not biblical . Satan can't live forever. He has an appointed time.

"Satan can only be the same yesterday, today AND NEVER FOREVER."

Rockpsalms Sam Soldiers said:

"Satan that changes like chameleon, how can Satan be the same yesterday and forever? Were eleyi tija wo oja, omase o. This guy needs deliverance."

Aniekeme Finbarr said:

"I know he’s trying to say satan has never changed but using a known biblical appellation for our lord Jesus on satan is absolutely unnecessary.

"The gospel can be preached without needless controversies."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo had tackled junior minsters who criticised his tattoo.

Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo unveils tattoo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo had come under fire after he unveiled his new tattoo.

The cleric shared fresh photos on his Instagram page that showed visible ink on his arm, a detail many of his followers did not expect.

Almost immediately, the images became a hot topic across social media, with supporters and critics weighing in on what the tattoo meant, not just for the pastor, but for the wider Christian community.

Source: Legit.ng