A lady has cried out on social media after finding out that her husband has been 'secretly' sending money to his family

According to her, they were struggling to make ends meet and she didn't expect him to send out money without informing her

Mixed reactions trailed her viral post on X as social media users shared their various opinions in the comments section

A lady has taken to social media to narrate how she found out that her husband had been 'secretly' sending money to his family while they were struggling to make ends meet.

She explained that the discovery left her heartbroken because she thought they were both managing their financial life together in honesty and trust.

Lady laments after husband sent money home

The lady, identified as @ayanfenikky on X, said she began to suspect something was wrong after noticing that their money was finishing faster than expected.

Whenever she asked her husband about the funds, he would tell her that he had unexpected expenses to deal with.

She believed him at first, assuming the pressure of bills, rent, and school fees was the reason things were tight.

After months of recurrence, she decided to go through his bank statements to understand what was happening.

It was then she found regular transfers made to his mother and two siblings. This pained her because she had no idea he had been helping them financially.

She said the situation became even more painful when she realised these transfers were happening during the months they struggled the most.

When she confronted him, her husband admitted that he had been sending the money.

He explained that his family depended on him and that he could not abandon them despite their own financial situation.

The lady said she understood his sense of responsibility but felt deeply hurt that he kept it from her.

According to her, what pained her most was not the act of helping but the secrecy and deceit that came with it.

She shared that the situation has left her unable to trust anything her husband says about their finances.

In her words:

"I recently found out my husband has been secretly sending money to his family, even when we’re struggling to pay bills. We’ve had months where things were tight, rent, school fees, food and I thought we were managing together. Turns out, he’s been helping his siblings financially behind my back. It’s not the helping that hurts. It’s the lies. Every time I asked about missing money, he said he had “unexpected expenses.”

"When I finally checked his bank statements, I saw regular transfers to his mother and two siblings. He says, “They depend on me, I can’t just abandon them.” I understand that, but shouldn’t marriage come with honesty, especially about money? Now I can’t trust anything he says about our finances. We’re supposed to be partners, not strangers running two separate homes. If your partner secretly sent money to their family despite your struggles, would you forgive them or see it as a betrayal of trust?"

Reactions as lady laments over husband's secrecy

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Simon Ralph said:

"God, I wan marry who no go carry wetin suppose be our private discussion enter internet. Amen."

Zayyad said:

"It’s a betrayal of trust. Marriage demands honesty, especially about money. Helping family is fine, but lying about it erodes partnership. Forgiveness depends on whether he owns up and rebuilds trust with transparency."

Faisaal said:

"You’re both struggling to pay bills, so yeah what he’s doing is wrong. But the fact he’s helping his family secretly might say more about you. If you’ve ever acted uncomfortable with him supporting his family, that could be why he’s hiding it."

The mason added:

"Therefore you believe the best way to Solve this issue is to bring it here on twitter for your husband to be battered?Well maybe this is one of the reasons he didn’t tell you. Yes you both are struggling but at least you’re both still hanging in there. He said boldly, “they both depend on me to survive” you want them dead? Don’t know how marriage is turning out these days. All these comments would make you more bitter than you were before, get ready for people vomit more on what’s should be kept sacred."

See the post below:

