A Nigerian woman expressed great joy on social media after being reunited with her daughter, who had been missing for about four months

According to the woman's story, she had been searching for her daughter until she went to a particular place to pray

While sharing her testimony online, the woman became emotional as she thanked God for answering her prayers

A Nigerian mother experienced an overwhelming moment of relief after she was reunited with her daughter who had been missing for several months.

The emotional moment, which she shared on TikTok, showed the woman's reaction when she suddenly saw her daughter again after a long and painful search.

Nigerian mother cries loudly after finally finding her missing child. Photo credit: @MummyRita/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman reunites with missing daughter after months

The woman, known online as @MummyRita, explained in her post that the girl had been missing since the first day of December.

During that period, she had been searching for her daughter and holding on to hope that the girl would eventually return safely.

The experience was so painful for her, as the girl's disappearance left her worried and uncertain about her fate.

In the video she shared, the mother narrated everything that transpired and how her daughter was found.

She said she had travelled to a river called Agerete for prayers, believing that God's intervention could help bring an end to her difficult situation.

After finishing her prayers at the location, she began her journey back. It was during that return trip that she unexpectedly came across her missing daughter.

Woman overwhelmed with joy after finding her missing daughter. Photo credit: @MummyRita/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The sight of the girl overwhelmed her with emotion, and she immediately reacted with loud cries and tears, drawing the attention of people nearby.

The clip captured the moment she became emotional while sharing the testimony online with her followers.

She captioned the video:

"My missing daughter that has been missing since December 1st has been found. I was coming back from where I went to pray and met her. If you want to pray, go to Agerete river. God really answer our secret prayers. The missing one has been found. Lost for four months. I went for a prayer at the river, on my way coming back I saw her."

Reactions as woman reunites with missing daughter

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Debby Michael said:

"There’s one still at my street since last year December also. Nobody has come to claim her."

@Balogun Rukoyat omolara said:

"Congratulations to u Ma i use her testimony has a point of prayer for my mum my senior brother my mum first born has been missing since 2years now I pray may almighty Allah send him back home safely for us amen."

@Lucyexcellence Alorye reacted:

"Happy Mother’s Day to all amazing mothers in the world the almighty God who brought her to you will restore her sanity in Jesus name."

@Joyce3 said:

"Congratulations ma I convinced my children with the blood of Jesus me and my house hold shall naver being missing in Jesus name Amen."

@Susan Samuel added:

"May our children not stray out of the presence of the lord may God restore ur daughter in the mighty name of Jesus Christ."

See the post below:

Family of missing socialite speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the family of an alleged missing lady announced that she visited Liberia to see family members, accompanied by her daughter, Precious.

The viral "missing person" notice was blamed on a misunderstanding and a lack of communication among the socialite's children.

Source: Legit.ng