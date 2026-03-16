A Nigerian nurse has celebrated completing nursing school and publicly thanked her brother, who sponsored her education

The emotional moment showed her prostrating before him in gratitude after finishing her nursing training

The touching TikTok video went viral as many people praised the brother for supporting her education

A young Nigerian nurse has warmed hearts online after publicly thanking her dear brother for sponsoring her education through nursing college.

The emotional moment was captured in a TikTok video that has drawn admiration from many viewers.

A recently qualified nurse prostrates herself on the floor to thank her brother. Photo credit: @eyendouglas/TikTok

Source: UGC

In the short clip, the newly qualified nurse, Nancie Douglas, was seen running excitedly towards her mother moments after completing her training. As she approached him, she prostrated herself on the floor in a traditional gesture of respect and gratitude.

Her brother, clearly moved by her actions, quickly lifted her up from the ground, held her hands, and embraced her warmly while smiling proudly.

Why Nigerian qualified nurse honoured her brother

According to the lady, her brother had taken on the role of a father figure and supported her financially throughout her time in nursing school.

A Nigerian nurse celebrates completing nursing school and publicly thanks her brother. Photo credit: @eyendouglas/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Using an on-screen caption in the video, she wrote:

“Na brother wey see me through Nursing College I go bow for.”

She also praised him in the caption accompanying the video, expressing gratitude for his sacrifices.

“Shout out to my brother who took the responsibility of a father all through my stay in school ❤️. RM bagged,” she wrote.

Sharing the video in her Facebook post, Nancie Douglas said:

“Shout out to the best brother in the world, who has taken on the responsibilities of a FATHER in our lives. For never saying NO whenever I call, even when you may not have, and for never making excuses, thank you so much for always coming through for me and for playing such a major role. I’m deeply indebted.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to qualified nurse's actions toward brother

The touching video has generated many reactions online, with social media users praising the brother. Some of the comments are below.

TEHILAH Praise said:

"Kaii, congratulations, darling. I perfectly understand this phase."

Dimple queen stated:

"See me smiling, at the same time, shedding tears of joy. I am happy for you, dearie."

Çhi-Àmaka commented:

"This will be my brother and me in years to come, Amen. 🙌🙌 He won't be missing I won't be missing, amen."

Chukwu Olivia Eberechi wrote:

"Congratulations, dear. Well done, Sir. It's not easy shaaa."

Christabella stated:

"Congratulations, dearie,🥰 may God continue to bless him abundantly. Amen."

Lady meets sister who sponsored her education

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady shared a heartwarming video about reuniting with her sister in the UK. She met her sister at the airport and jumped on her as they embraced.

The lady disclosed that her elder sister brought her to the UK to study for a BSc in Nursing. The video highlighted the sacrifices families make to support each other.

The reactions online showed how strongly people relate to stories about migration and family bonds, especially among Nigerians overseas

Source: Legit.ng