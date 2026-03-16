A Nile University graduate insisted on remarking an exam script despite discouragement, determined not to repeat an earlier regret

The review process changed his grade from B to 88 A after a second remarking ordered by the vice-chancellor

The grade adjustment raised his CGPA to 4.95 and earned him Best Graduating Student First Runner-Up and N250,000 prize

A Nigerian graduate of Nile University, Jameswilliams Chiahukamnanya Gabriel, has shared how insisting on the remarking of one of his examination scripts eventually contributed to his becoming one of the best students.

The graduate took to X to recount his experience in a lengthy post, explaining how he challenged a grade despite being discouraged by some staff members.

A first-class graduate challenges his grade while he was in school. Photo credit: kamanya_thinks/X

Source: Twitter

Nile University graduate challenges exam grade

According to him, the incident started during his 100-level second semester when he scored a B (about 67) in a General Studies course. At the time, he felt disappointed because he had recorded a 5.0 GPA in his first semester and had gotten 'A's in other demanding courses.

He said he initially considered requesting a remarking but was advised against it by a staff member, who suggested that it was unnecessary to contest a B grade.

Despite the disappointment, he decided to let it go at the time. However, the experience stayed with him throughout his academic journey.

Nile University student wins cash prize after challenging his grade. Nile University/X

Source: UGC

Years later, in his final year, Gabriel said he encountered a similar situation when he received another B grade in a course he believed he had performed very well in. Determined not to repeat his earlier decision, he chose to formally apply for a remarking of the exam script.

Grade review earns N250,000 cash prize

He did a first review that marked his grade as 70 A, however, a second review was conducted. Gabriel recorded that the second review increased his score from 70 to 88 A.

This improvement raised his Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) from 4.94 to 4.95, making him secure the Overall Best Graduating Student First Runner-Up position and an additional cash prize of N250,000, which he might not have received without the grade adjustment.

His X post read in part:

"One day, I got the good news that it had been remarked, and I had a 70+ A. I thought that was it, not until the VC rejected it, saying that the HOD cannot preside over the remarking of her course. So, it was redirected to the Dean of her faculty.

Guess what? After about a week of follow-up, it was an 88. I had to follow up for it to be reflected on my transcript too. Torturous. But, in the end, worth it.

Moved from 4.94 to 4.95. That movement pushed me to the Overall BGS First Runner-up slot, which earned me N250,000 more than I would have had otherwise.

And yes, it got me features in national dailies and inspired thousands of students. I know one who hit a 5.0 GPA six times and said that she kept telling herself, “If James can, I will.”'

See his X post below:

UI graduate misses his induction ceremony

Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan Food Technology graduate explained why he missed his induction despite emerging as the best graduating student.

He described the intense week filled with meetings, academic engagements, and industry discussions on the future of food innovation.

Source: Legit.ng