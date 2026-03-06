A University of Ibadan student who graduated with a second-class upper in an engineering course celebrated her wins

She took to social media to share her achievements following her graduation, and how she was the best graduating female in her class

Her post triggered reactions on social media, as many congratulated the scholar on her graduation from the University of Ibadan

A University of Ibadan student, Temiloluwa Olabisi, celebrated as she completed her engineering studies.

She shared how she emerged as the best female graduate in her class with her second-class upper degree in electrical and electronic engineering.

University of Ibadan Second-class Upper Engineering Graduate Emerges Best Female in Department

UI engineering graduate lists achievements

On her LinkedIn page, Temiloluwa Olabisi shared her achievements and leadership positions she occupied in her undergraduate days.

She said in the LinkedIn post:

“Celebrate endings for they precede new beginnings.” — Jonathan Lockwood Huie On Wednesday, February 25th, 2026, I was officially inducted into the Nigerian Society of Engineers as a Graduate Member (GMNSE).

"I am humbled and deeply grateful for this milestone. To me, this induction is a reflection of how much I have grown and the many lessons I have picked up along the way. From my first days in the University to this moment, I have been shaped by every challenge I faced and every person who believed in me.

Studying Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University of Ibadan has been a journey filled with different projects, trainings, and student activities that really helped shape my career goals.

I have loved being an active part of various student communities on campus. Along with that, I also had the privilege of leading in a few different roles: - Chair, IEEE Women in Engineering University of Ibadan Student Branch (2024/2025) - Organizing Secretary, Winners Campus Fellowship University of Ibadan (2024/2025) - Vice Chair, IEEE Women in Engineering University of Ibadan Student Branch (2023/2024) - Treasurer, IEEE Women in Engineering University of Ibadan Student Branch (2022/2023) .

"I am also honored to have been recognized with the Dean's Honours Award (2024/2025) and as the Best Female Graduating Student in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (2024/2025).

"I am forever grateful to God, my family, my lecturers, and the colleagues who walked this path with me. This induction celebrates every lesson learned and every hand that helped me up.

"Looking ahead, I am so excited to step into the aerospace industry, to keep learning, and to continue making an impact in engineering and beyond. So now, let's do this. Reintroducing: OLABISI Temiloluwa Oluwaferanmi BSc Electrical and Electronic Engineering | University of Ibadan Second Class Honours (Upper Division) Officially GMNSE | GMNIEE."

Her CGPA was revealed as 3.43, according to the information shared by a graduate on X.

Netizens celebrate UI engineering graduate

Oluwadurotimi Efunshile

My beautiful sister, congratulations

