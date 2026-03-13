Many migrants move to the United Kingdom on student visas, and may be allowed to bring dependents to live with them in the country

However, immigration rules who qualifies as a dependant under a student visa and what conditions they should be in

Understanding these rules is important for anyone living in Britain on a student visa to avoid immigration consequences that may arise

In recent years, the UK has tightened its immigration policies for international students, limiting the categories of students who can bring family members.

The UK government has strict rules on who qualifies as a dependant under a student visa and the conditions they must meet before travelling.

UK Student Visa: 5 Guidelines For Bringing Your Partner or Children as Dependants

Source: Getty Images

Here are five important rules international students should know about bringing family members to the UK on a student visa.

1. Only certain students can bring family members

Not every international student can bring dependents to stay with them in the UK. You must either be a government-sponsored student on a course lasting more than 6 months, or be studying a postgraduate course lasting at least 9 months.

For courses starting from 1 January 2024, most students can only bring family members if they are studying a PhD or other research-based postgraduate degree.

2. Only specific family members qualify as dependants

Eligible dependants include your husband, wife, or civil partner. It could also include your unmarried partner or your child under 18 years old (including children born in the UK during your stay).

Applicants must provide evidence such as marriage or civil partnership certificate for a partner. For a child, the birth certificate should be made available.

These documents help confirm the family relationship during the visa process.

3. You must prove your relationship with your child

If you apply with a child, you must show that the child is not married or in a civil partnership. You must show proof that the child lives with you, unless they are away for full-time education, such as boarding school.

You’ll need to provide 2 of the following documents confirming your child's address: a bank statement, credit card bill, driving licence, NHS registration document, and an official letter from their university or college

If your child pays you rent or upkeep, you’ll need to give details.

UK Student Visa: 5 Guidelines For Bringing Your Partner or Children as Dependants

Source: Getty Images

4. Dependants must show proof of financial support

Your partner and child must each have a certain amount of money available to them. This is in addition to the money you must have to support yourself.

Family members must have enough money to support themselves: £845 per month (for up to 9 months) if studying in London.

But if you're studying outside London, you mush show proof of financial support:: £680 per month (for up to 9 months) if studying outside London.

5. Family members must apply for their own visas

Each dependant must submit a separate online visa application and provide biometric information such as fingerprints and a photo at a visa application centre.

If the application is approved, your partner or child’s visa will expire on the same date as your student visa.

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng