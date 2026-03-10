A Nigerian lady in the UK trends online after she made an unexpected statement about her home country

The lady made the video while she was walking along a particular road, as shown in the video, and she spoke her mind

What she said in the viral clip caught the attention of many people, who took to the comment section to share their thoughts

A Nigerian lady in the UK trends online as she confesses that she misses her home country, Nigeria, and has a very strange reason.

The lady posted a video of herself walking in one of the locations in London and spoke about what she was feeling at that particular moment.

Lady in UK opens up about what she truly misses in Nigeria. Photo Source: Tiktok/shalkels

Source: TikTok

Lady in UK talks about Nigeria

According to her, she mostly gets help or lifts in Nigeria if she happens to be heading the same way as some vehicles, and she can easily ask the individual driving the car to give her a lift to make her journey easier.

However, in the UK, she said she has not been able to do this and spoke about how different this is from Nigeria.

Speaking in her TikTok video, she explained:

"There are times, I swear I miss Nigeria because I've been walking and cars are passing by, heading in my direction, and I can't even say, 'Hi, brother, please give me a lift to the front.'"

@shalkels went on to add that as a result of how she does it in Nigeria and her inability to do that here, it makes it impossible to compare some places to her real home.

Lady in UK goes viral after revealing what she misses about Nigeria. Photo Source: Tiktok/shalkels

Source: TikTok

She continued:

"I swear abroad can't be like home. I've turned abroad into home, but it's painful once in a while."

"Nigeria may not be perfect but it will always be home, miss Nigeria sometimes. No matter where life takes me, I still miss Nigeria."

Her confession about why she misses Nigeria caught the attention of people who came across the post, and they took to the comment page to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady in UK misses Nigeria

Big Abbey said:

"Sincerely you speak truth that why I love your content."

Buzzy added:

"Sincerely you speak the truth that why I love you."

princeadedeji823 wrote:

"Pls don't miss Nigeria."

clement noted:

"Mofe so ajo di ile."

Marvellous baby added:

"U look more pretty today ma the lip combo fit you so well"

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman shared her story about moving to the United Kingdom with her family. She went viral on TikTok after talking about the hard times they faced.

Woman surprises mom after 3 years abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian woman who had been living in Europe for three years surprised her mother with a visit to Nigeria.

The mother was overjoyed when she saw her daughter, jumping and running around with happiness. The video of their reunion touched many people online.

Source: Legit.ng