A University of Ibadan (UI) student who bagged a first-class honours degree in English has celebrated his academic milestone on social media

The young man revealed that in 2018, he was denied admission into the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to study mass communication and shared why

While noting that delay is not denial, he said that he is a testament to the popular saying that "when the going gets tough, the tough get going”

John Taiwo Adeniji, a University of Ibadan (UI) fresh graduate, has expressed excitement at earning a first-class honours degree in English at Nigeria's premier university.

In a LinkedIn post, John shared his convocation photoshoot as he reflected on his academic achievement.

UI graduate denied admission by UNILAG

John revealed that he was denied admission to study mass communication at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in 2018 after he missed the cutoff mark by 0.6 points.

Despite that setback, John is overjoyed to not only get into UI but to sign off with a first-class degree. He said he is the poster boy for the saying that "when the going gets tough, the tough get going.”

His LinkedIn post read:

"The journey of a thousand mile", they say, "starts with a step". That step was long taken in the early days of 2019 when I sat the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, a defining step in the journey which, on the 11th of November, 2025; witnessed my admission into the Bachelor of Arts honourary degree programme of the University of Ibadan.

"My first attempt at gaining admission had been cut short when I fell short of the requirement for gaining admission into the B.Sc Mass communication programme, of the University of Lagos in the year 2018 by a "meagre" 0.6 mark. Meagre as I could think it, the truth remained that I didn't meet up with the requirement.

"After all, delay isn't denial. Today, having satisfied the requirements for the awarded of the Bachelor of Arts degree in English of the University of Ibadan, I am a testament of "when the going gets tough, the tough get going.”

UI graduate celebrated on LinkedIn

Legit.ng has compiled some LinkedIn users' reactions to the UI graduate's post below:

Ruth Adewunmi said:

"Congratulations, John Adeniji."

Sulaimon Musbau said:

"Congratulations, brother."

Israel Abegunde said:

"Congratulations, John. You won!"

