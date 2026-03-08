Nigerian Ports Authority reaffirms dedication to gender equality in the maritime sector

Women occupy 60% of key aide positions at the NPA, highlighting their growing influence

NPA celebrates women's contributions, driving progress toward a more inclusive maritime industry

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has reaffirmed its commitment to gender equality in the maritime sector as it celebrated the contributions of women working across various operational and technical roles within the industry.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, in a statement cited bvy Legit.ng on Sunday, March 8, said the agency deliberately prioritised women in key appointments as part of efforts to promote inclusion and recognise their growing impact in maritime operations.

Why We're Deliberately Appointing Women In Roles, NPA Boss Speaks

Source: Twitter

Women dominate key aide positions

Dantsoho disclosed that women currently occupy a majority of positions among his aides and Technical Assistants.

“Women hold 60 per cent of these roles, with men making up the remaining 40 per cent. This intentional step underscores NPA’s commitment to advancing women’s participation and success across the maritime industry,” he said.

Women excelling across maritime roles

The NPA noted that women within the organisation continue to demonstrate resilience, dedication and professionalism across several areas of maritime operations, including firefighting, security, piloting, engineering and hydrography.

According to the authority, women are also playing vital roles in administrative duties and maritime-support services such as aids to navigation, contributing significantly to the efficiency and safety of port operations.

“These remarkable women are excelling even in roles that traditionally demand male-kind of strength,” the authority stated.

NPA salutes women driving industry progress

The NPA further commended the efforts of women across the maritime sector, saying their contributions are helping to drive progress and shape a more inclusive future for the industry.

“We salute the remarkable women of NPA and beyond who continue to drive progress, break barriers, and shape a more equitable future for the sector,” the authority added.

IWD2025: Priscilla Ojo celebrates International Women's Day

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians and lovers of Priscilla Ojo in general were proud to see her message in celebration of International Women's Day. In case you did not know, the origins of IWD can be traced back to Clara Zetkin, a prominent German socialist.

According to BBC, Zetkin proposed the idea in 1910 at an International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Source: Legit.ng