The University of Lagos (UNILAG) announced the new 2026 school fees for students of the International School Lagos (ISL).

The school was established on November 9, 1981, to provide secondary education for the children of lecturers and other staff.

At the time, UNILAG already had a primary school, but there was a clear need for a secondary school.

The movement of ISL to its permanent site in October 1983 was described as one of the high points in the history of the University of Lagos. The school has since grown into a reputable institution with 125 teaching staff and 29 non-teaching staff. The current Acting Principal of the school is Mr. K.O. Amusan.

UNILAG 2026 school fees announcement

UNILAG confirmed that the new tuition fees for International School Lagos students had been released for 2026. The fees were structured according to categories of parents and guardians.

- Tuition for non-staff was set at N380,000.00.

- Tuition for LUTH/ULWS/retired staff was fixed at N300,000.00.

- Tuition for UNILAG staff was announced as N105,000.00.

Importance of International School Lagos

The announcement highlighted the role of ISL in supporting the academic community of UNILAG. The school was created to serve the children of lecturers and staff, and it continues to play a vital role in the university’s educational system.

Mr. K.O. Amusan, the Acting Principal, was reported to have emphasised the importance of maintaining quality education while ensuring that the fees remained structured to reflect the different categories of parents.

The release of the new 2026 school fees for International School Lagos is considered another step in the institution’s long history since its establishment in 1981.

