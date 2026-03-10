University of Ibadan Student Who Just Gained Admission Shares Unexpected Experience At Resumption
- A young Nigerian lady went viral as she resumed her studies at the University of Ibadan as a fresh student in Theatre Arts
- The young lady who just gained admission gave details about what she experienced on her first day of resumption
- Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated her on her resumption as a UI fresher
A young Nigerian lady shared her experience on her first day of resumption at the University of Ibadan.
Sharing her experience on social media, the fresher shared how her journey went from Lagos to Ibadan by road.
UI fresher speaks about resumption
Identified on TikTok as @bteefe_tayo2, the lady shared how she spent seven hours on the road from Lagos to Ibadan.
She shared how the car she boarded was delayed by road officials and a four-hour traffic caused by a road crash.
The fresher said in her video:
“If someone had told me that I would spend seven hours on the road from Lagos to Ibadan, I would never have believed them. Come with me as a fresher in the University of Ibadan.”
In the comments, she revealed that she was studying Theatre Arts.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Reactions trail University of Ibadan freshers’ journey
Sparkling donkey said:
"University of ibadan was what I picked as first choice in my jamb registration I'll get there IJN."
Àyànféejésù said:
"Y'all saw the book on fire and still applied?Good luck though. Welcome to UI."
JÁRGHÙNLÁBHÍ said:
"All these freshers making me feel like I didn’t have a life when I first resumed ui as a freshers."
HAIRSTYLIST IN ELEYELE/ IBADAN said:
"Welcome to Ibadan.. in case u need hairstylist we are u go to be plug located at eleyele Ibadan."
MEG@TRON said:
"I'm stuck between choosing uni Ibadan and Nsukka. what's your take and why did you choose this a DM would be cool. thanks."
Reyne said:
"Omo these freshers dey para oo.. na dem full my fyp.. fyn gal see. I'm a creator. I'm big I know, but please let's do something.. I fall down cus of u."
The Shine Again Thrift said:
"Congratulations dear. Wishing you a beautiful school journey. I also sell really cute thrifted clothes. Location: Agbowo."
Wonu’s Classiq cakes, Ibadan said:
Welcome to UI, and when you feel overwhelmed pls eat Cake. I’m just a dm away
eyidara_accessorieshubb said:
Sweet girl. If you need to shop nice eyeglasses in Ibadan, let me be your vendor. Welcome."
In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.
LASU BGS shares admission experience
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.
In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng