A young Nigerian lady went viral as she resumed her studies at the University of Ibadan as a fresh student in Theatre Arts

The young lady who just gained admission gave details about what she experienced on her first day of resumption

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated her on her resumption as a UI fresher

A young Nigerian lady shared her experience on her first day of resumption at the University of Ibadan.

Sharing her experience on social media, the fresher shared how her journey went from Lagos to Ibadan by road.

A University of Ibadan fresher shares her resumption experience. Photo: @bteefe_tayo2

Source: TikTok

UI fresher speaks about resumption

Identified on TikTok as @bteefe_tayo2, the lady shared how she spent seven hours on the road from Lagos to Ibadan.

She shared how the car she boarded was delayed by road officials and a four-hour traffic caused by a road crash.

The fresher said in her video:

“If someone had told me that I would spend seven hours on the road from Lagos to Ibadan, I would never have believed them. Come with me as a fresher in the University of Ibadan.”

In the comments, she revealed that she was studying Theatre Arts.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail University of Ibadan freshers’ journey

Sparkling donkey said:

"University of ibadan was what I picked as first choice in my jamb registration I'll get there IJN."

Àyànféejésù said:

"Y'all saw the book on fire and still applied?Good luck though. Welcome to UI."

JÁRGHÙNLÁBHÍ said:

"All these freshers making me feel like I didn’t have a life when I first resumed ui as a freshers."

MEG@TRON said:

"I'm stuck between choosing uni Ibadan and Nsukka. what's your take and why did you choose this a DM would be cool. thanks."

Reyne said:

"Omo these freshers dey para oo.. na dem full my fyp.. fyn gal see. I'm a creator. I'm big I know, but please let's do something.. I fall down cus of u."

A UI fresher shares how she resumed school on the first day. Photo: @bteefe_tayo2

Source: Twitter

