A Nigerian lady has caused a commotion on social media after displaying the note she received from a thoughtful food vendor

According to the lady, she ordered pepper soup and plantain from the food vendor in Ughelli, Delta, when she saw the note

Many social media users were impressed by the note and the raw rice sent by the thoughtful vendor, and heaped praise on her

A lady, known on TikTok as @ritaslifestyle1, has gone public with the heartwarming note she received from a food vendor whom she patronised.

The lady said she ordered pepper soup and plantain from the food vendor in Ughelli, Delta state.

Quite to the lady's surprise, she not only got her order, but found raw rice in a transparent nylon, and a note from the vendor.

Content of note from vendor

In the note shared on TikTok, the vendor said she added the raw rice for her customer because she believed that the plantain would not be enough for her.

She urged the customer to boil the rice. The note read:

"Dear customer, pls boil the rice & eat coz I know say the plantain nor go reach you.

"Thank you."

Many Nigerians loved the vendor's thoughtfulness and commended her for the note she sent to her customer.

Watch her video below:

Netizens hail vendor's gesture

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the vendor's gesture below:

Shawarma & More in Asaba said:

"Very thoughtful vendor, abi na to put the full chicken for my customers make them do their shawarma."

Nik Treats|Cakes in Ilorin said:

"By this you will know say she’s a good customer wey dey patronize her vendor well."

elroisbabygirl1 said:

"You when I know no go boil the rice just keep am next time you fit use am cook oil rice chop."

Benicacy foods said:

"Such a nice vendor I need to apply for master class …Biko boil the rice I will bring spoon."

Mazi001 said:

"Idk but I find this as a sweet nd caring act... Intentional vendor."

EducatedfoodsellerinKano 🧑‍🍳 said:

"Such a considerate vendor 😁 .Patronize her, biko 🙏 Her kind is rare."

