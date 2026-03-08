A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the large number of apples that her new lover purchased for her

According to the lady, she had mentioned to the young man that she liked apples and he decided to buy a large quantity for her

Social media users who came across the short video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after displaying the thoughtful gift she received from her new lover.

The young man had gone all out to surprise her with a massive stash of apples, clearly intentional about winning her heart.

Man buys over 110 apples for girlfriend

The story was shared by @Simplyclaire on TikTok, and it quickly gained attention, with many reacting to the impressive display of thoughtfulness.

According to the lady, she had casually mentioned how she liked apples, and her partner took upon himself to make her dream come true.

The video showed a fridge filled with apples, a sight that truly made her happy, and she shared her joy on social media.

She captioned the post:

"POV: You mentioned to your new man that you like apples. He got me over 110 apples."

Many social media users couldn't help but praise the young man's thoughtful gesture, with some even declaring him the perfect boyfriend material.

Reactions as man buys over 110 apples for girlfriend

The comments section was filled with messages from young girls on TikTok who admired the lady's good fortune.

@𝐌𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐞 | 𝐔𝐆𝐂 Creator said:

"He no wan make you collect apple from serpent again."

@Daughter of an Angel said:

"Why him no buy iPhone gadgets instead? No be apple too?"

@AKURE SURPRISE/CAKE VENDOR said:

"Even Garden of eden self the apple inside no reach 100 pieces."

@Lndo said:

"Too much of it is not good please. Mercury is used as a preservative for appels so limit how you eat it."

@Alaere said:

"When i dey tell people say na Adam give Eve that apple them no go gree. Now see oh."

@Annie said:

"This is how my dad behaves Frr, if I like something I don’t way I like it because he will make me get bored of it."

@Nails by vida16 reacted:

"Na so them they first start your own no go be like that ijn."

@thesarahjude said:

"He really took note and it’s beautiful to see."

@Everything_temi said:

"This what my bf can do i remember telling this boy to buy me gala cause i like using tea to eat my gala oga went out n bought the cartoon."

@oriaku_na_edoziaku commented:

"He no wan hear say you go eat the forbidden one so he brought the tree at home."

@moneyzee said:

"Na only luv they do this kind thing if u break he heart na the next person go suffer an."

@luli05_7 said:

"Na him use him hand buy forbidden fruit come house o make e no complain wen u gv am chop o."

@Bhigpresh of Delta said:

"He quickly buy plenty before you go use your hand pluck like eve did."

@Ololadeeee added:

"One apple a day keep the dr away."

See the post below:

