The woman, whose location shows Denpasar Airport, shared a video of herself sitting down and crying while making some statements.

Woman cries at international airport in Dubai as US‑Iran tensions rise. Plane photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/travelexpert5, Getty Images/Bloomberg

US-Iran war: Woman weeps at airport

The clip also contained a caption explaining that she was affected by multiple flight cancellations in Dubai as a result of the tension in the Middle East.

The caption of the TikTok video reads:

"Two flight cancellations in two days."

She also explained herself in the description of the video:

"Two cancellations in two days. One was due to airspace closure in the UAE; Emirates cancelled the flight. The second one was due to a bird strike when I booked an alternative with Korean Air. How is this even possible?"

After she posted the video, a social media user, @will-323, said he did not understand what she was saying in the clip, and she explained further.

US-Iran war: Woman reacts to flight disruptions at Dubai airport, video trends online. Plane photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Bloomberg

The user @will-323 had said:

"I've watched this 5 times and still have no idea what she's saying."

In response, the woman who shared the video revealed why she was crying. @travelexpert5 said:

"I am saying they just announced a bird strike, and my second flight got cancelled again."

She explained that the reason for her statement in the video and why she was in a bad mood was because her flight had been cancelled multiple times.

Reactions as woman weeps at Dubai airport

Jim Philip463 said:

"Why would anyone want to go to Dubai boring place."

nicolefarrell_1208 stressed:

"Sorry this is over exaggerating. I have loads of friends there , you are safer there than Ireland."

Ian noted:

"Stuck in Dubai, hotel being paid for, perfect."

HansWilsdorf8888 shared:

"Free holiday.. whats the problem?"

Falkvik noted:

"There are so many beautiful places to visit in Europe, why travel to the Middle East?"

Shy added:

"That’s exactly the way I look when I look at all my investments in the past week.'

Mazza stressed:

"My cousin is out there with husband and baby the airlines want £7,500 to bring them home."

Rebecca pollard shated:

"We have had three flights canceled and been stuck in Maldives for 9 extra days and can’t claim anything."

seyyidhaniffer wrote:

"Try to calm your nerves ,soon you wil be home it doesn’t make sense to board your flight when it’s not safe."

Clarabell added:

"My friends son is out there and said media are over exaggerating. Everyone has different experiences but crying for a social media post certainly trivialises it.'

aurethad said:

"Try to get to Singapore? A lot more options from Singapore. Singapore’s tourism board just did a repatriation trip for non-Singapore residents from Singapore to Muscat on 8 March. They may do the same for Singapore to Riyadh. The use the same plane to fetch Singaporeans stuck in the Middle East so they don’t mind having some spots for foreigners going that direction instead of sending over an empty plane. You can find more info on the Singapore Tourism Board website."

Watch the video below:

