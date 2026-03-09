A lady in Dubai took to social media to speak after being told to vacate the plane alongside other passengers

Amid the US and Iran war, she explained that she had already completed security checks and was inside the plane

The young lady further mentioned something that happened at the airport that led to the ejection of passengers

A lady who attempted to board a plane in Dubai amid the US and Iran war speaks out after she and the other passengers were suddenly told to get off the plane due to a dangerous situation.

In another video she posted on her page, she explained what happened that made the airport authorities give such instructions to the passengers.

US-Iran war: Lady in Dubai speaks out

@wheres.nou had, in a TikTok video, mentioned that she and other passengers had already checked in, gone through security, and were even on the actual plane.

Despite that, she said a suspicious activity changed their plans, and they were told to get off the plane.

"Guys, this is crazy. We literally just got all the way to the airport, checked in, gone through security, got on the actual plane just because of some suspicious activity."

"I saw a fighter jet fly over us while we were about to taxi."

In another video @wheres.nou posted, she explained the main reason they were asked to get off the plane, as she explained that someone told her:

"I heard about 5 missiles that were intercepted and the debris fell on the airport runway."

As her video goes viral, many individuals who came across the post took to the comments page to show concern.

Reactions as lady posts video from Dubai

Pat Ames noted:

"Why are people trying so hard to fly under these conditions ? Nothing could make me get on a plane right now! I’m safe on the ground !"

Lenna Aberen said:

"The flight was rescheduled for few hours only."

Iris in Dubai wrote:

"Those jets are standard procedure now - they es.cort every flight for safety that’s all."

Dimitris stressed:

"Same thing happened to my family they are waiting to get on board again."

Michele Shepherd asked:

"Why is everyone pretending there isn't a war actively going on in the middle east?"

D U B S Added:

"What’s better to be stopped or risk your life .Appreciate Dubai authorities they prioritize your safety more than anything else."

FRANK stressed:

"But people no longer value their lives, space 🚀 is full of missiles and drones but people are still booking flight ✈️to go. crazy world 🌍🤣."

Tattoosmiles77 noted:

"It’s so bizarre I’ve watched people I know on instagram posting pictures of flights to Dubai for a holiday."

Jembo shared:

"Stay safe. It worries me that flying planes when drones and rockets are in the sky. Is absurd."

AvB2758 added:

"Who is bored of these people. Those jets are literally risking their lives to protect us. I say thank you for your service to to them."

SEAN UG said:

"It’s your lives your betting on so be great full coz it doesn’t matter how long it takes as long as u get there safe."

