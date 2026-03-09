Amid the war between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the US, a lady grabbed attention after sharing a video

The lady explained that she had flown over Iran before the no‑fly zone was implemented and she discovered something

She posted a video of what she saw after she looked outside of the plane she was in via the window

A lady whose plane flew over the Islamic Republic of Iran during the war with the US shared a strange thing she saw when she looked at the ground.

She posted on her social media page what she saw when she looked down through the window and asked questions about it.

Passenger posts footage of Iran before no‑fly zone was implemented. Plane photo for illustration purpose only. Photo Source: Tiktok/@itsnicolexoxox/ Getty Images/fhm

Lady posts video amid Us-Iran war

The lady, @itsnicolexoxox, posted a video from the airport after which she boarded the plane. When she saw that the flight map showed that the plane was already flying over Iran, she looked down.

She wrote:

"The flight map said Iran, then we looked down."

@itsnicolexoxox wrote further in her TikTok video as she added a scene that captured what she saw on the ground in Iran after looking through the window.

Seeing this, she wrote:

"Our flight from Dubai flew directly over Iran. Then we looked out the window, what is this?"

Lady’s video from plane window over Iran sparks online attention. Photo Source: Tiktok/@itsnicolexoxox

A user who was curious to know when she recorded the video asked when she flew over the Islamic Republic.

The user, @Jen Butcher, asked:

“When did you fly? It’s an active ‘No Fly’ Zone right now.”

@itsnicolexoxox explained in the comments that her plane flew over the Islamic Republic of Iran before the no‑fly zone was enforced.

She responded:

“Immediately before the no‑fly.”

Also, findings from Safe Airspace show that Iranian airspace has been closed to all commercial flights as of 9 March 2026 due to tensions in the region.

Her post immediately captured the attention of many people who took to the comment section to share their observations.

Reactions as lady posts rare footage

Pitstops+passports wrote:

"You flew over today??? Weird, currently no flights of any kind in Iran airspace."

Jen Butcher added:

"When did you fly? It's an active "No Fly" Zone right now."

Beloved G stressed:

"It where Iran PAINTED planes on the ground and tricked the us to boom the ground thinking they were planes."

ReelAF Shated:

"That's where the US blew up paintings of aircraft on the ground.'

OmarOrange noted:

"Rural parts of Iran often feature black or dark, heavily degraded soil due to severe, long-term drought, overgrazing, and desertification that turns former wetlands into exposed, dusty plains. This "black dirt" is frequently caused by environmental degradation, where dry, exposed soil is transformed into dust, and in some cases, it results from the drying up of wetlands (such as in the Sistan and Baluchestan province)."

gazaboyz added:

"Crazy that news is saying crude oil blast and black smoke in the air and all that lmaooo ai stay winning."

perunalicious Said:

"GPS locations do not necessarily work right near war zones. Same in Ukraine and Russia and near their borders."

sherman894 added:

"That's called black smoke from the oil depot that got Bombed."

jasmineaylesham noted:

"That doesn’t make sense as it usually goes along coast over Qatar, Bahrain Kuwait etc towards turkey & med. why fly into active war zone."

BLANCO CHOCHUECA-DominicanWAY said:

"Didn't top gun when to iran to bomb it cause a nuclear base 😳😳😳😳."

Watch the video below:

