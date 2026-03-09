A lady stuck in Dubai after the US and Iran war shares a screenshot on her social media page

The lady mentioned that she received a message after being stuck in Dubai as a result of the war

She also spoke about how she is being treated by the government despite cancellation of her flight

A lady stuck in Dubai as a result of the US and Iran war speaks out after her flight was cancelled and shared a screenshot of the emergency message she received.

The lady also mentioned in her video that several missiles have been going off, and despite her desire to go home, her flight remained cancelled with no expected date for her return.

Lady stuck in Dubai amid US‑Iran war shares screenshot of message she received. Photo Source: Tiktok/lilylouisemann

Source: TikTok

US-Iran war: Lady shares airport experience

The statement of the lady comes days after the United States carried out an attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Since the beginning of the dispute, several individuals in the region have spoken out about their inability to travel home. One of them is a Nigerian man in Bahrain who expressed fear after the airport was shut down.

As news about the Iran and US war trends, a lady who had traveled to Dubai before the war spoke out in a post.

She explained in the TikTok video that there is no sign of going back home for her as her flight has been cancelled.

@lilylouisemann wrote:

"I'm in Dubai right now, and I have no signs of going home anytime soon. My flight is cancelled; it hasn't been arranged, and I have no idea when it will be rescheduled."

"There's still missiles going off."

"Because of the missiles, this morning, the airport shut down again."

"A lot of activities on flight radar with planes circling."

She also explained that she received an emergency message while in Dubai as a result of the situation and she posted a screenshot of the text she received.

Lady stranded as US‑Iran war affects flights in Dubai speaks out. Photo Source: Tiktok/lilylouisemann

Source: TikTok

The text read:

"Emergency alert: due to the current situation, there is a potential missile threat. Seek immediate shelter in the closest secure building and steer away from windows, doors, and open areas. Await further instructions."

Reactions as lady shares experience in Dubai

Char Wright asked:

"Are you flying with emirates? We managed to get flight yesterday and got back. Our hotel provided us a disruption line and that’s how we got our flights booked on a repatriation flight. Hope your safe."

Nonie Ward455 Noted:

"Flights are getting back to Ireland I'm sure your own country could try and get you back."

maryannlargs stressed:

"Love Dubai go every year booked for October so I no it will be ok then. Hope you get back soon x."

Aisha Al Hosani noted:

"Hope you get home soon! Dubai has great malls to pass the time 💕."

ataraxylivingstays added:

"You can do a private jet instead to save the time it’s not much maybe around 100k but it’s a option there to fly quicker r."

Neil said:

"If you have a ticket and that flight is cancelled you still have a ticket. The airline still has to take you home so it’s not about rescheduling it. It’s about their duty bound to get you on the next available seat back home. That could be one of their flights or it could be another flights so sit tight, enjoy your bye and wait for everything to blow over."

Watch the video below:

