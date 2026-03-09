A TikTok video captures a Nigerian lady's sister's reaction when she was asked to visit their late father in the mortuary

In the video, which went viral, the lady angrily declined visiting her late father in the mortuary, and her reason sparked reactions

Netizens who came across the video shared their thoughts and revealed diverse feelings about visiting deceased loved ones

A Nigerian lady showed how her elder sister reacted after being asked to go see their late father in the mortuary.

She filmed her elder sister’s reaction and posted it on TikTok, sparking reactions from netizens who came across the video.

Identified on TikTok as @faithyempire46, the video showed how her elder sister declined to go.

Her sister also shared the unusual reason for not agreeing to it, claiming that she was allergic to such.

The video was captioned:

“POV: We asked my elder sister to go with us to go see our late father at the mortuary. She didn’t like it.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as lady declines visit to mortuary

@CERTIFIED_LONER said:

"when my father died I went with my mum and the casket guy to get his measurement because he is very tall on reaching the entrance as soon as my eyes caught the first dead body I turned back and ran😂 my mum who was waiting outside for us started laughing at me. fast forward to 3 years later, my mum is currently at the mortuary but, nobody can ever convince me to go there. whenever I miss her so much I just go to the mortuary gate and sit down there for like 1 hour before going back home.. Omo."

@SARAM said:

"I can't stay one week without visiting my mom in mortuary. na so I find my husband in the mortuary."

@Hairstylist in lekki said:

"Why do they go to mortuary to see someone that is dead??? What is the need??"

@Babyfavour said:

"Everyone is different sha when I lost my mum,if dem even give me my mum corpse make I follow am Dey hux I go accept.cause why I go fear my sweet mother. I miss her."

@Embrace said:

"I was with my dad when he died. My mom, I, and a family friend took him to the mortuary that night. I understand her though."

Mortuary worker finds note in deceased person's pocket

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady working at a mortuary shared what she found in the pocket of a deceased person she was working on.

She displayed the paper, and many reacted after seeing what was written on the paper she saw in his pocket. Many who saw the paper shared what they observed as the lady sent a strong message to people.

