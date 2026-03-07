A Nigerian woman has celebrated on social media after finalising her divorce proceedings with her husband

A Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after celebrating the end of her marriage as she finally secured her divorce.

The woman expressed great relief and joy while giving gratitude to God for making the divorce process successful in court.

Woman celebrates as her divorce process is finalised. Photo credit: @AtusGirl/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman celebrates getting divorced

Identified as @AtusGirl on TikTok, the woman was so elated as she took to social media to share the news.

Her emotional post sparked lots of reactions from well-wishers and followers, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

In her heartfelt video, the woman thanked God for granting her freedom from the marriage, acknowledging the struggles she had allegedly endured.

The woman's divorce under the Matrimonial Causes Act brought an end to a chapter in her life, and she was so eager to move forward.

She captioned the video:

"To get divorce for marriage under the act no be here o. Thank you Jesus. Thank you Jesus. Father I'm free at last. May your name be glorified. Thank you. Thank you Jesus. You came through for me. Thank you Jesus. I'll be forever grateful."

Woman emotional as court grants her divorce. Photo credit: @AtusGirl/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as woman celebrates divorce

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Asa black said:

"Abeg na only church wedding we do I my free to go if I return his bride price."

@Celebrity police officer said:

"Madam abeg how you take do your own oooooooooo abeg put me through."

@Love said:

"Check the marriage certificate, some churches as you Dey wed for church, they will issue court certificates. That’s automatically na court wedding you do even without going to court."

@Gemini_toiirelightning said:

"Lost my job yesterday and there is no way we will survive cos hubby been lazy am walking out."

@Kody’s kitchen said:

"I found a short cut and God did it for me, na who no get the experience, na e m go think say na joke, my sister I understand and I share in your joy."

@Pretty M.B.A.frames/Artworks said:

"Wuna no go understand so make wuna no talk am battling the same case now. I can't wait to testify my dear."

@bukunolatemi said:

"Congratulations, God will do my own because, it is up to 8 years, they took me court, yet they didn't divorce the marriage."

@Ekom *Praise* said:

"The stress is not small o, thank God mine only lasted a year and judgment was passed same year."

@Nwa AMAKA said:

"Marriage marriage I will never do u again I run for u now and forever More Amen."

@Soniadfirst said:

"Don’t do court marriage, for your sanity, just let him pay your bride price and that’s all so it will be easy for you to leave if the marriage is not good for you."

@Maxie-Jok Beauty/Thriftwears said:

"Walahi this is the scary truth about court wedding. E no dey favour woman, and it makes it very draining for you to leave the marriage."

@TY reacted:

"Divorce is emotionally draining for women, especially when dealing with men who feel insulted that you dare leave them, the will make the whole process difficult, time consuming, financially exhausting for the woman, knowing that you cannot marry until you are free, meanwhile the man would have taken another woman inside his house, impregnate her and be living life. Court marriage is a stronger bondage for a woman than a man."

@THE EMPRESS EMPIRE added:

"I'm happy for you. Let others who are running into marriage learn from here now. It is not milk and honey as you were told. It us usually an emotional & Mental battle front. Be wise and make wise choices. Only when you go to that slavery you will know the value of freedom. A word is enough for the wise."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng